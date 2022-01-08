ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Nick Seeler: Returning Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cleared COVID-19 protocols and will likely play Saturday versus...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
flyingfishhockey.com

Versatile Seeler proving he’s more than just a utility man

At some point in this roller-coaster of a hockey season, Flyers followers might begin to realize Nick Seeler is more than just a handy substitute for more high-priced/sidelined defensemen. The 28-year-old Minnesota native jumped on board as a free agent last summer with the intention of either playing for the...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Seeler
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jeff Carter: Returns to lineup Saturday

Carter (not injury related) will play Saturday in Dallas. The forward has missed Pittsburgh's last three games while recovering from COVID-19. Carter, who has nine goals and eight assists this season, should play substantial minutes Saturday for a Penguins lineup with only 11 forwards.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#San Jose#Nhl Com
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
KTLA

Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

The Sabres' Bryson returns from NHL COVID-19 protocols

Hagg was thinking of the team, “When you get to the point where you feel like you can’t do what you want to do out there, that’s the point of ‘What am I doing here? I can’t even move out on the ice.’ so it was best to step back and do a full rehab.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Makes hats drop

Landeskog scored three goals on five shots, two on the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game-winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. Landeskog has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.
NHL
FanSided

Derick Brassard “doubtful” for Flyers after one game return

And the cycle continues once more. It seems as if the Flyers can’t escape injuries that have fallen over the team since the beginning of the year. Players go out, come back, and almost seemingly miss more time after that. It’s been that way for Derick Brassard during the last month or two.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy