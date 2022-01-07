Rumour – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Release Target Fall 2022, KOTOR Remake Targeting 2023

Last week saw the tease that Lucasfilm was developing a project known as "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," as hinted at by the studio's holiday gift, with new details lending credence to this project being an all-new and as-yet-unannounced animated series. As pointed out by r/StarWarsLeaks, ICON Creative Studio, who developed the series Monsters at Work and Elena of Avalor, is currently looking for animators for a Lucasfilm project. Additionally, ICON Creative Studio President Shea Kevin Wageman's LinkedIn profile notes that he's a CG producer on an unannounced Lucasfilm project. However, given that all the information we have on Tales of the Jedi is a logo, it's entirely possible that these details from ICON are for an entirely unrelated unannounced project.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO