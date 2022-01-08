Flyers' Jackson Cates: Clears protocols

Landeskog scored three goals on five shots, two on the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game-winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. Landeskog has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO