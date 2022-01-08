ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Jackson Cates: Clears protocols

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cates cleared COVID-19 protocols and will likely play...

www.cbssports.com

Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
KTLA

Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Zach Sanford: Clears protocols

Sanford cleared COVID-19 protocols Friday. Sanford had been in protocols since Monday but didn't miss any games. The 27-year-old, with seven points in 29 games this season, should return to his usual fourth-line role when the Senators resume their schedule.
HOCKEY
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
Blue Seat

Panarin cleared from Covid protocol

Artemiy Panarin has been cleared from Covid protocol, and rejoined the Rangers at practice today. Patrik Nemeth also rejoined the team following his personal absence. Greg McKegg looks to be the odd man out, which is the right call. The lines were the best they can be at the current moment.
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres' Bryson returns from NHL COVID-19 protocols

Hagg was thinking of the team, “When you get to the point where you feel like you can’t do what you want to do out there, that’s the point of ‘What am I doing here? I can’t even move out on the ice.’ so it was best to step back and do a full rehab.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Makes hats drop

Landeskog scored three goals on five shots, two on the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game-winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. Landeskog has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.
NHL
