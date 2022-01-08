Massachusetts Lottery To Hold COVID Vaccine Clinics At 3 Retail Locations This Weekend

LAWRENCE (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Lottery is holding three COVID vaccine clinics at retail locations this weekend. Two are in Lawrence and New Bedford on Saturday and the third is in Springfield on Sunday.

“The Lottery wants to make sure COVID vaccines are easily accessible to help support the health of everyone in our state,” said State Treasurer and Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah Goldberg in a statement.

The locations are:

City Mart, 576 Haverhill St. in Lawrence – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Richdale, 951 Brock Ave. in New Bedford – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One Stop Mart, 477 Boston Rd in Springfield – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We picked these locations for a number of reasons, first of all, all three of these cities are really a lifeline for the Commonwealth. This is where a lot of economic activity, a lot of cultural activity is taking place. But these are also communities that have been severely impacted by COVID,” Executive Director of the Mass Lottery Michael Sweeney told WBZ-TV.

“I think one of the other important elements of this too, beyond just offering access to the vaccination is that it’s giving people in the community the opportunity to have dialogue, to have accurate information provided to them about this public health situation,” Sweeney continued.

The Lawrence clinic had a small line of people waiting for it to open Saturday morning.