ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts Lottery To Hold COVID Vaccine Clinics At 3 Retail Locations This Weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prZ4h_0dgQ9g7W00

LAWRENCE (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Lottery is holding three COVID vaccine clinics at retail locations this weekend. Two are in Lawrence and New Bedford on Saturday and the third is in Springfield on Sunday.

“The Lottery wants to make sure COVID vaccines are easily accessible to help support the health of everyone in our state,” said State Treasurer and Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah Goldberg in a statement.

The locations are:

  • City Mart, 576 Haverhill St. in Lawrence – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Richdale, 951 Brock Ave. in New Bedford – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • One Stop Mart, 477 Boston Rd in Springfield – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We picked these locations for a number of reasons, first of all, all three of these cities are really a lifeline for the Commonwealth. This is where a lot of economic activity, a lot of cultural activity is taking place. But these are also communities that have been severely impacted by COVID,” Executive Director of the Mass Lottery Michael Sweeney told WBZ-TV.

“I think one of the other important elements of this too, beyond just offering access to the vaccination is that it’s giving people in the community the opportunity to have dialogue, to have accurate information provided to them about this public health situation,” Sweeney continued.

The Lawrence clinic had a small line of people waiting for it to open Saturday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Changing How It Reports COVID Hospitalizations

BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Monday, Massachusetts is changing how it reports hospitalizations in its daily COVID report. Officials will now distinguish between patients admitted for COVID and those who were hospitalized for other reasons and then tested positive. The state is hoping to get a better sense of the severity of the Omicron surge. Right now, more than 2,600 people in Massachusetts hospitals have COVID. New York began a similar reporting practice last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Public Health Commission Director Says Current Wait For COVID Tests Is ‘Completely Unacceptable’

BOSTON (CBS) — COVID cases in Massachusetts have been spiking for several days, largely because of the Omicron variant. Many residents are now desperate for COVID-19 test results to get back to work or school, but the lines for tests are long across the state. At a COVID testing site in Saugus on Saturday, there were sprawling lines of cars, with people waiting for hours. “We got here around 12:45 p.m. because we wanted to be first in line for two, and it’s now almost 4:40 p.m,” said Boston resident Allie Vanliere. Residents are calling on lawmakers to provide more testing options. “This is what...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

COVID Positivity Rate At 32% In Boston: ‘That’s Why We Are Here,’ Mom Says At Vaccination Clinic

BOSTON (CBS) — The COVID positivity rate in Boston is at 32%, Boston Public Health Commission Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said Saturday. That’s up from 22% last week. The city is holding a number of COVID vaccine clinics this week in an effort to protect residents. The numbers don’t surprise resident Natasha Boscna. She was at the vaccine clinic at Madison Park Technical Vocational School in Roxbury to get her young daughter vaccinated and get a booster for herself. “I’m not surprised, everyone is getting it. My daughter has it — my other daughter. There’s family members that have it. So it’s...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Defends COVID Vaccine Mandate For City Workers

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu defended her decision to require Boston city workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it is critical as the city deals with a winter surge. Previously, city workers were required to receive the COVID vaccine or provide a weekly negative test. But Wu told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that “a weekly negative test was not enough to stop transmission.” Wu has received pushback from some city workers, including two police unions that took her to court and unsuccessfully attempted to get a temporary restraining order. “My goal is to meet everyone where they are. I’m not asking any of our residents or city worker groups to fit into a certain box,” Wu said. “At the same time, we must lead with public health and safety as driving every decision right now in the midst of a pandemic. I’m willing to engage with anyone and everyone. I’ll make sure to keep showing up. But there are certain things we are not going to take off the table. And that means taking the steps and actions that we know are working, are making a difference and are saving lives.” Keller @ Large: Part 2
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lawrence, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lawrence, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Springfield, MA
Government
New Bedford, MA
Health
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Springfield, MA
CBS Boston

Heaters, Tents Help Those Waiting In Long Lines For COVID Tests In Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID cases setting records in many parts of the country, the demand for testing is off the charts. Boston health officials are looking to make it easier for anyone trying to get one. There were long lines at the Anna Cole Community Center testing site on Sunday, but heated tents made all the difference. The snow-covered tents were set up last week to help residents battle the elements while waiting in line. They had little heaters throughout it so it made waiting much more pleasant,” one person said. “The tents were perfect. It really made a big difference I...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Commuter Rail Cuts Back Service Due To COVID-19 Impact On Workforce

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — The Commuter Rail will be cutting back service for at least two weeks due to the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce. The Haverhill and Worcester lines will operate on an adjusted winter schedule starting Monday. For Haverhill riders: trains starting or ending at Reading are canceled and the remaining trains will make all of the stops. The MBTA suggests riders consider the MBTA Bus 137. For Worcester riders: the local Framingham trains have been eliminated and Worcester express trips will make additional stops for riders between Boston and Framingham. ⚠️ Service Reminder: The Adjusted Weekday Winter Schedule goes into effect starting Monday, January 10. The regular Fall/Winter Schedule remains in effect for all other lines. Access Adjusted Weekday Winter Schedules: https://t.co/AW0Ike8PZDhttps://t.co/nZdCjZFymr — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 8, 2022 All other lines will continue on their regularly scheduled routes. The MBTA said the shift will be for two weeks initially and that “normal service resumes when workforce availability allows.” Rides are reminded to wear masks even if they are fully vaccinated.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 26,187 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Now Over 23%

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 26,187 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, which is the second-most ever reported in a single day. The highest amount of newly reported cases in a single day was Wednesday, when there were 27,612 cases. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 23.02%, which is the highest rate since April 2020. There were 55 additional deaths reported Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,186,137. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,106. There were 116,244 total new tests reported. There are 2,637 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 421 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For January 7 Storm

BOSTON (CBS) – About a foot of snow fell in many parts of Massachusetts on Friday. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers. 2:30 PM Westwood 14.4 Norwood 13.5 Walpole 13.5 North Weymouth 13.0 Medfield 12.0 Natick 12.0 Randolph 12.0 Winthrop 12.0 Northbridge 12.0 Douglas 12.0 Dedham 11.8 Millis 11.6 Franklin 11.5 Logan Airport 11.2 Milford 11.0 Grafton 10.2 Chelsea 9.8 Brookline 9.5 Mansfield 9.5 Westborough 9.2 Spencer 9.0 Framingham 8.8 Whitman 8.8 Norton 8.5 Charlton 8.2 Brockton 8.1 Lexington 8.0 Winchester 7.5 Marlborough 7.5 Waltham 7.5 Lowell 7.4 Wakefield 7.2 Sudbury 7.0 Bedford 7.0 North Reading 7.0 Somerville 7.0 Easton 7.0 Attleboro 7.0 Reading 7.0 Wilmington 7.0 Boylston 7.0 Tewksbury 6.6 Lawrence 6.5 Dighton 6.4 Worcester Airport 6.2 Bourne 6.2 Littleton 6.1 Rehoboth 6.0 Ipswich 6.0 East Bridgewater 6.0 Dracut 5.6 Duxbury 5.5 North Andover 5.0 Fairhaven 5.0
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Lottery#The Lottery#Covid#State#City Mart#Stop Mart#Commonwealth#Mass Lottery#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

MBTA Says Delays Possible Due To Bitter Cold And Staffing Issues Linked To COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA says riders should be prepared for delays this week because of the bitter cold coming and staffing issues due to COVID-19. “The MBTA will make every effort to operate subway trains and buses at or near regular weekday schedules, but some delays may occur,” General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement about the frigid temperatures starting Tuesday. Tuesday could be the coldest day in the Boston area in three years. To help protect equipment from the cold, the T will put buses and trains indoors overnight and vehicles that stay outside will be checked regularly. Trains will also be cycled in and out of rail yards, brakes will be tested, doors will be opened and closed, and heaters for track switches and third rails will be inspected. The commuter rail also put out a notice on Twitter saying the Haverhill and Worcester lines will “operate on an Adjusted Winter Schedule” starting Monday and last two weeks, because of “COVID19 impacts on workforce availability.” Riders can monitor any service delays by following the MBTA on social media and signing up for T-alerts.
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Dozens Of Crashes Reported On Icy Massachusetts Roads

BOXFORD (CBS) – Dozens of crashes were reported Sunday in icy conditions on Interstate 95 in the Boxford and Topsfield area, as well as other parts of the state. DETAILS: Ice And Freezing Rain Expected Sunday Into Monday Topsfield Fire Department tweeted that dozens of vehicles were off the road around 10 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said “please use caution on the roads for your own safety as well as those working or stranded on the roadway.” Massachusetts State Police also reported numerous crashes in Sturbridge, Holden and Leominster. Route 190 North in West Boylston was closed at Exit 9 because of severe ice. The left lane was also closed on Route 84 in Sturbridge. State Police also responded to crashes on I-95 and Route 128 in Danvers, Georgetown and Gloucester. Roads have since been treated and the crashes were cleared. Freezing rain and black ice are expected to be an issue for parts of Sunday into Monday morning. After a bit of a lull Sunday afternoon, the risk increases again Sunday night into Monday morning.
BOXFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Several Vigils Being Held Across Massachusetts To Remember First Anniversary Of January 6 U.S. Capitol Attack

BOSTON (CBS) – The first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be remembered in several events in Washington, DC and across the country Thursday. In Massachusetts, a series of vigils have been scheduled throughout the day. They began in Lynnfield Thursday morning, where a small group gathered with one goal in mind. “Just to remind people we had a riot, an insurrection a year ago today. A lot of people try to pretend it didn’t happen, calling them ‘tourists.’ It was a riot,” Mark McDonough of Lynnfield told WBZ-TV. “There was a mob trying to overthrow an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Wrentham Recreational Area Keeps Memories Of Lost Ski Hill Alive

WRENTHAM (CBS) — Wrentham, Massachusetts is the only town in America named Wrentham. Sweatt Hill, one of the town’s highest points, has joined a unique Massachusetts list. Jeremy Davis has been a historian of sorts since 1998. He has been slaloming his way through the state looking for ski areas of Massachusetts past. “There’s about 175 in Massachusetts. That’s a huge number. That’s about one every other town,” Davis told WBZ-TV. “These local ski areas filled that niche of having a place to be outside during the winter months.” A hill, peak, or ridge — that’s all many Massachusetts towns and cities needed...
WRENTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Boston

Parts Of Massachusetts Hit With A Foot Of Snow Friday; Arctic Blast Coming Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Classic New England. We haven’t been able to buy a snowflake this season. We were approaching records for latest first inch of total snow and latest first inch from a single storm. And then, just like that. . . Boom. The single biggest snowstorm in Boston since December of 2020. As of Thursday, Boston had 0.4” for the 2021-2022 season, nearly a foot below the average to date. 24 hours and 11.2” later, Boston sits at 11.6” for the season, less than an inch away from average. (WBZ-TV) 11.2” from Friday’s storm is easily our biggest storm of 2021 and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge’ Raises Money For ALS Research In Honor Of Boston Woman Battling Disease

BOSTON (CBS) — Over 150 friends and family of Boston resident Cathy Nally jumped into the frigid water at DCR Carson Beach in South Boston on Saturday to raise money for ALS research. Nally was diagnosed with ALS in October of 2020. The first annual “Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge” was created to raise awareness and support for Cathy’s fight against the disease. “Just seeing the turnout, it is incredible to see how many people support my mother and my family,” said Betsy Nally, Cathy’s daughter. “She is our rock and we’d do anything for her, so seeing everyone out here today...
CBS Boston

Nashua Schools Closed Monday And Tuesday Following Rise In COVID Cases Among Staff

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — Schools in Nashua, New Hampshire will be closed Monday and Tuesday because the district is expecting  a large amount of staff absences. A majority of the 200 staff members unable to work on Thursday were out due to COVID. The district says it will treat the next two days as snow days. “We are looking for these additional days to make a difference in absenteeism, and for our students and staff to benefit from the added time home,” said Nashua School District Interim Superintendent Garth McKinney. Students and teachers will return to school on January 12, which is an early release day. The tentative last day of school is now Monday, June 20.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Boston Archdiocese Extending Mask Mandate For Masses, Weddings And Funerals Until March

BOSTON (CBS) — The mask mandate implemented by the Boston Archdiocese for the holiday season is being extended for several more weeks. The decision by Cardinal Sean O’Malley comes “in the light of the continued growth in the numbers of new COVID cases,” the Archdiocese announced in a statement. The mandate that began December 18 will now expire on March 3, right after Ash Wednesday. “It is mandated that that throughout the Archdiocese of Boston all people attending public Masses, including weddings and funerals, wear masks,” the Archdiocese said. “Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, must all wear masks except when they are speaking.” Children under 5 do not have to wear masks. Churches are also required to keep providing areas for social distancing for those who want it.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Doctor Says COVID Is Being Detected In Kids Incidentally At Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of children in hospitals with COVID-19 in Massachusetts has risen in recent weeks. But one Boston doctor said there is more to the data than it appears. Data shows a steady rise in pediatric hospitalizations since the beginning of December. As of last week, there are 48 children hospitalized who have COVID. Last week, there were 28 children with COVID at Boston Children’s Hospital, and 10 in the ICU. At the beginning of December there were 18 pediatric patients in the state, and as of two weeks ago the number was 30. (WBZ-TV Graphic) An infectious disease specialist at Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Walpole, Norwood Among Towns That Hit Snow ‘Jackpot’ With Over 13″

NORWOOD (CBS) — Norwood and Walpole were each hit with over a foot of snow on Friday. Both towns received 13.5″. Westwood was the only town with more, getting 14.5″ on Friday. There were snow banks stacked up in parking lots, and snow removal crews and residents were up early doing some heavy lifting. CHECK: Snow Totals From Jan. 7 Storm In Norwood, clean-up crews did not take a break all morning. “Sometimes you get nothing, and sometimes you get a jackpot,” said Chris Joseph of the Norwood Department of Public Works. “I’m out here if there is one inch, 36 inches, or 96...
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Urges Vaccines, Boosters As Hospitals Deal With COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu applauded healthcare employees across the city Wednesday as they deal with a variant fueled surge of COVID-19 cases. “Our healthcare workers are incredible,” Wu said. “Many of the hospitalizations, the vast majority are of residents who are unvaccinated and many of these are completely preventable if people get vaccinated and get boosted.” Tufts Medical Center says the majority of patients in their intensive care unit are unvaccinated and employees out sick due to COVID are unable to help. “It’s a day to day, hour to hour management crisis and we need all the help we...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘First One Of The Year Is Always Nice’: Bostonians Welcome Friday Snowstorm

BOSTON (CBS) – More than 11″ of snow fell in Boston during Friday’s storm, but new Mayor Michelle Wu did not declare a snow emergency. “It is light and fluffy snow so although it’s a little bit heavier than anticipated, it is getting cleared as we speak,” she told WBZ in a live interview. The city’s ability to pay extra to fully staff plow drivers contributed to the decision not to declare a snow emergency. “We do have pretty competitive salaries for snowplow drivers, and that’s helped ease the burden on Boston when it comes to staffing,” explained Wu. “The costs...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy