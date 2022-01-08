States scramble to keep up with COVID surge

The spread of Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of new and more dangerous variants, a World Health Organisation official has warned. “The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant,” WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood said on Tuesday.Since the highly-contagious variant was first detected in November, it has emerged in at least 128 countries.“Omicron is lethal, it can cause death ... Maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who is to say...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO