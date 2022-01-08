Florida Official Accused of Creating Vaccine ‘VIP List’ Quits in a Huff

Teachers in Broward County, Florida, say they’ve received expired COVID tests from their school district and, when they reported the error, they were told the tests could and should be used up to 90 days after the expiration date. One Weston teacher said they received a test that had expired in September and was still told to use it, despite the test having been past the 90-day window. The county’s teachers union said it was working to resolve the issue and told teachers they can swap their tests for new ones if they are past the 90-day window. It hopes the swapped tests will help meet some of the demand for tests, particularly as scores of the district’s teachers are out sick with COVID. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admitted Thursday that between 800,000 and 1 million COVID expired tests were discovered lying in a warehouse, but the state still plans to send them to senior living homes while it waits to learn if the tests can still be used.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO