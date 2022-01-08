ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Official Accused of Creating Vaccine ‘VIP List’ Quits in a Huff

By Noah Kirsch
 1 day ago
A Florida county commissioner provoked widespread anger last year following allegations that she had prioritized herself and her friends when COVID-19 vaccines were initially rolled out. Now,...

Florida Teachers Given Expired COVID Tests—and Told to Keep Using Them

Teachers in Broward County, Florida, say they’ve received expired COVID tests from their school district and, when they reported the error, they were told the tests could and should be used up to 90 days after the expiration date. One Weston teacher said they received a test that had expired in September and was still told to use it, despite the test having been past the 90-day window. The county’s teachers union said it was working to resolve the issue and told teachers they can swap their tests for new ones if they are past the 90-day window. It hopes the swapped tests will help meet some of the demand for tests, particularly as scores of the district’s teachers are out sick with COVID. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admitted Thursday that between 800,000 and 1 million COVID expired tests were discovered lying in a warehouse, but the state still plans to send them to senior living homes while it waits to learn if the tests can still be used.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Anti-Vax Leader to Followers: Drink Your Pee to Fight COVID

Anti-COVID-19 “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key has a new quarter-baked conspiracy theory for his anti-vax followers to use to cure themselves of COVID-19: Drink their own urine. “The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy. OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need,” Key said in a video posted over the weekend on his Telegram account after being released from jail over a trespassing charge. “This has been around for centuries,” he added. “When I tell you this, please take it with a grain of salt,” the anti-vaccine advocate warned while saying people might now think he is “cray cray.” “Now drink urine!” he continued. “This vaccine is the worst bioweapon I have ever seen,” he concluded. “I drink my own urine!” Reached for comment by The Daily Beast on Sunday night, Key doubled down on what he calls “urine therapy” and railed against “foolish” people who took the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and effective.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Facebook Parenting Flame Wars Go Nuclear With COVID Disinfo

Even in a non-plague year, moderating a Facebook group for parents could be a challenging job. “In 2016, we had a ton of drama,” said Sandra Zichermann, founder of the Facebook group The MOM Rant and Rave. But not even an election year could match the clamor that set in with COVID-19. “You have a group with so many differing opinions and it’s heightened now because of the pandemic,” Zichermann said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Video Shows Anti-Vaxxers Surrounding French Lawmaker to Pelt Him With Trash Outside Home

A shocking video shows anti-vaxxers surrounding a French lawmaker outside his home and pounding him with trash a week after President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated. Stephane Claireaux, who is a member of Macron’s ruling La Republique En Marche party, said Monday that he was attacked at his home by angry protesters demonstrating against France’s COVID health pass. French Minister of Overseas Annick Girardin posted a video of the attack, which appears to show Claireux trying to talk to the protesters as they fling mud at his head. “The attack on Stephane Claireaux outside his own house during a demonstration against the health pass is totally unacceptable. The images are extremely shocking,” Girardin wrote on Twitter. According to Reuters, Claireaux plans to file a legal complaint against the protesters.
WORLD
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
CDC Director Corrects Sonia Sotomayor Claim That 100,000 Kids in ‘Serious Condition’ With COVID-19

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Sunday corrected claims made by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who said Friday that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.” Walensky explained on a segment of Fox News Sunday that though pediatric hospitalizations have been rising, numbers are still “about 15-fold less” than for older age groups. As of Jan. 8, about 5,000 US children were hospitalized and confirmed or believed to be coronavirus positive, and according to Walensky, most of them were unvaccinated and/or had underlying conditions. Sotomayor made the misleading claim during oral arguments over challenges to vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home. The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Prosecutor Says Crumbley Parents Asked for Vodka and OJ While on the Lam

In a hearing on Friday, new details emerged about the alleged conduct of James and Jennifer Crumbley while they were on the run in the wake of their son Ethan’s mass shooting at Oxford High School. Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald said that, as soon as their son was arrested, the Crumbleys began scheming to go on the run. They moved personal items into storage and liquidated their assets with plans to sell their horses and house. They then siphoned $3,000 from Ethan’s bank account, leaving just 99 cents in there, and accumulated four burner phones. Once they were on the lam, they specifically asked a friend to fetch them orange juice and vodka while they hid in an art studio in suburban Detroit, McDonald said. Though the couple’s attorney argued that the couple had no intentions of fleeing, McDonald said, “These are not the actions of individuals who wanted to turn themselves in.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
COVID-Infected Official Makes Anti-Vax Case to Supreme Court From Quarantine

Ohio solicitor general Ben Flowers joined Supreme Court oral arguments about vaccine mandates remotely on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Press Secretary Steve Irwin reported that Flowers, who is vaccinated and boosted, only had “mild” symptoms and has “fully recovered.” The Supreme Court is currently meeting to hear arguments on two Biden administration vaccine mandates seeking to ameliorate the spread of the virus in workplaces. Flower is among a group of attorneys that wrote in a brief that COVID “is not (for most employees) an occupational danger that OSHA may regulate” and that it doesn’t present a “grave danger.”
OHIO STATE
#Huff#Covid 19 Vaccine
Judge Scoffs at Capitol Rioter’s Request for a Romantic Jamaican Vacay

An accused Capitol rioter thought it would be fine to ask a federal judge for permission to travel to Jamaica for a week to see his girlfriend of about a year—on the one-year anniversary of the deadly insurrection. The judge disagreed. “This Court will not commemorate the one-year anniversary of this attack on the Capitol by granting defendant’s request for non-essential foreign travel when he is awaiting judgment for his actions on that day,” Judge Beryl A. Howell wrote in response to Anthony Williams’ request just hours after it was submitted. “Although such a meeting may be an important step in defendant’s personal relationship, defendant surrendered his entitlement to unfettered international travel when, also ‘more than a year’ ago, on December 30, 2020, he allegedly announced his intent to ‘Storm the Swamp,’ Howell wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Whole Foods Says Employees Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Masks Violate Its Constitutional Rights

Whole Foods really doesn’t want to let its employees wear Black Lives Matter masks in its stores, claiming its constitutional rights would be violated by the masks. In a Dec. 17 legal filing obtained by Bloomberg that came in response to a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board, the company said it believed the board’s lawyer was trying to “compel” speech by the company in violation of the First Amendment. Whole Foods also believed that, by requiring it to allow employees to wear the masks, its copyright would be infringed by allowing a “political message” to be displayed alongside its logo. The Amazon company declined to comment on its filing, which came two weeks after the NLRB formally accused the company of illegally banning the masks. “Issues of racial harassment and discrimination are central to employees’ working conditions, and the National Labor Relations Act protects employees’ right to advocate for change,” Jill Coffman, the San Francisco regional director who filed the complaint, said in a statement to Bloomberg at the time.
ECONOMY
Cyber Ninjas Fires All Staff and Will Shut Down After Shambolic Arizona Election Audit

The company hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat in the state has fired all of its staff and is shutting down after its findings were torn to shreds by Maricopa County officials. “Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,” Rod Thomson, the company's representative, told NBC News Thursday night. The dramatic announcement came a day after elections officials in Maricopa County determined that 76 of the 77 claims made in the Cyber Ninjas report into the county’s 2020 election were false or misleading. The debunked report had been used by Donald Trump and his loss-denying allies as evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. On Thursday, a judge said he will fine the company $50,000 a day if it doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the deeply partisan audit.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
New York City, NY
