ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 01:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Branch County, MI
County
Berrien County, MI
City
Branch Township, MI
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
City
Hillsdale, MI
County
Cass County, MI
County
Hillsdale County, MI
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Freezing Rain
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy