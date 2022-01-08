PHOTOS: Cosplayers don’t hold back at Animé Los Angeles 17 in Long Beach

Thousands of cosplayers showed up for the fan-run animé convention that took over the Long Beach Convention Center Friday, Jan. 7. The animé convention runs through Sunday, Jan. 9 with a host of anime-related programming, fashion shows, live music performances, and even dance battles. Registration has closed, but attendees can still purchase tickets at the door. Prices for entry range from $30 for a single day. Click here to learn more and see tickets prices.
Noel Samayoa and Ash Palace pose in cosplay outside of the Long Beach Convention Center during Anime Expo 2022. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime fans gather outside of the Long Beach Convention Center for Anime Expo 2022. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime Expo attendees gather outside of the Long Beach Convention Center in cosplay for group photographs. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Eli Casey and Maple Cagle walk out of Anime Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Eli Casey and Maple Cagle in cosplay at Anime Expo 2022 at the Long Beach Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime Expo attendees gather outside the Long Beach Convention Center steps for group photographs. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center in downtown Long Beach. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime fans gather at the Long Beach Convention Center for Anime Expo 2022. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Inoi, an anime cosplay fan, dresses up at the Anime Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime fans gather outside of the Long Beach Convention Center for Anime Expo 2022. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Sofia Davis pets a bunny named Luke Skyhopper on her way to attend Anime Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime fans dress in Resident Evil cosplay at the Anime Expo in downtown Long Beach, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Sharmaine Encaeo and Janet Gavia pose in cosplay outside of the Convention Center. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime Expo attendees gather outside of the Long Beach Convention Center for group photos. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Sarah Fried poses in cosplay outside of the the Long Beach Convention Center during Anime Expo 2022. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Elliot Gold incorporates a mask into their cosplay during Anime Expo 2022 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime Expo attendees gather outside of the Long Beach Convention Center for group photographs. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime Expo attendees gather outside of the Long Beach Convention Center for group photographs. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Julianna Tucker poses with Resident Evil cosplayers outside of the Long Beach Convention Center during Anime Expo. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Justin Latorre dressed in cosplay outside of the Long Beach Convention Center during Anime Expo 2022. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Anime Expo attendees gather outside of the Long Beach Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Justin Latorre dressed in cosplay outside of the Long Beach Convention Center during Anime Expo 2022. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.
Animé Los Angeles 17 convention attendees cross First Street in Downtown Long Beach Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Cosplayers attending the Animé Los Angeles 17 convention at the Long Beach Convention Center cross Ocean Boulevard in Downtown Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
