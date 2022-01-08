Body found burned on top of pallet near freeway connector road in Long Beach

A body was found burned on top of a pallet near a freeway connector road in Long Beach this morning, authorities said.

Officers responded at 1:46 a.m. to the connector road of the 91 Freeway and the northbound 710 Freeway where they found the victim, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arson investigator with the Long Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 6:33 a.m. and a representative from the coroner’s office was called out to the location at 6:48 a.m.

