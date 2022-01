NORTON (CBS) – A pair of police cruisers from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office pulled up to Norton Middle School Wednesday morning. They were carrying a pair of COVID sniffing K-9’s named Hunter and Duke. “They can detect COVID,” said Capt. Paul Douglas. “Whether it’s the Delta variant, whether it’s the new Omicron variant.” The 14-month old labs have been on the job since late August. They’ve been going into town offices and police departments across the county tracking the scent of the coronavirus. Their special skill has also been utilized at schools in three districts – Norton, Fairhaven, and Freetown-Lakeville Regional. “What...

NORTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO