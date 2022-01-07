Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Thrombosis in Living-Donor Kidney Transplant Recipient With Severe COVID-19 Disease

J Clin Med. 2021 Dec 28;11(1):148. doi: 10.3390/jcm11010148. Most trials on mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 did not include patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), hemodialysis (HD) patients, or kidney transplant recipients (KTR). However, those patients have a higher risk for a severe course of COVID-19 disease and mortality. Available literature has demonstrated a reduced efficacy of mRNA vaccines in HD patients and KTR, while data on CKD patients is scarce. Additionally, factors associated with non-response are poorly understood and not well characterized. We assessed antibody (AB) response (n = 582, 160 CKD patients, 206 patients on HD, 216 KTR) after the administration of two doses of a mRNA-vaccine with either BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273. AB measurements were carried out after a median of 91 days after first vaccinations, demonstrating non-response in 12.5% of CKD patients, 12.1% of HD patients, and 50% of KTR. AB titers were significantly higher in CKD patients than in HD patients or KTR. Factors associated with non-response were treated with rituximab in CKD patients, the use of calcineurin inhibitors in HD patients and older age, and the use of BNT162b2, mycophenolic acid, or glucocorticoids and lower hemoglobin levels in KTR. This study contributes to the understanding of the extent and conditions that predispose for non-response in patients with impaired kidney function.

