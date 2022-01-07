ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Thrombosis in Living-Donor Kidney Transplant Recipient With Severe COVID-19 Disease

J Endovasc Ther. 2022 Jan 7:15266028211068756. doi: 10.1177/15266028211068756. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients have a higher prevalence of micro-and macrovascular thrombotic events. However,...

eturbonews.com

New Kidney Transplant Desensitization Treatment

Hansa Biopharma AB today announced that the first patient in its U.S. open-label, randomized, controlled pivotal trial (“ConfIdeS”) has been enrolled at the Columbia University Medical Center, New York. The ConfIdeS trial is evaluating imlifidase as a potential desensitization therapy to enable kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients waiting for a deceased donor kidney through the U.S. kidney allocation system.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 vaccination is protective of clinical disease in solid organ transplant recipients

Transpl Infect Dis. 2022 Jan 5. doi: 10.1111/tid.13788. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Clinical effectiveness of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination in solid organ transplant recipients (SOTR) is not well documented despite multiple studies demonstrating sub-optimal immunogenicity. METHODS: We reviewed medical records of eligible SOTRs at a single center to...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine Response in Pediatric Kidney Transplant Recipients

The mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are highly effective in the general population and recipients form an antibody to S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Results of early studies among immunosuppressed adult recipients of solid organ transplants suggested a decreased antibody response. There are few data available on the serologic response in adolescent solid organ transplant recipients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nejm.org

Chlorthalidone in Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease

Thiazides or thiazide-like diuretics are important for blood-pressure management in patients with essential hypertension, but whether they have a role in the treatment of hypertension in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease is unknown. New research findings are summarized in a short video.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Case Report: Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia Treated With Plasmapheresis Before Living-Donor Kidney Transplantation

Transplant Proc. 2022 Jan 2:S0041-1345(21)00877-0. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2021.11.012. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) is a serious adverse effect of heparin. Additionally, although heparin can affect kidney transplantation, there only have been a few reports on this condition. Here, we report a case wherein surgery was safely performed with preoperative plasmapheresis in a patient with HIT.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Sex-Related Differences in Outcomes After Endovascular Treatment of Patients With Late-Window Stroke

Stroke. 2022 Jan 5:STROKEAHA121037127. doi: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.121.037127. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Sex-related differences exist in many aspects of acute stroke and were mainly investigated in the early time window with conflicting results. However, data regarding sex disparities in late presenters are scarce. Therefore, we sought to investigate differences in outcomes between women and men treated with endovascular treatment in the late time window.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

THINKER-NEXT Studies the Transplant of HCV-Infected Kidneys

The next stage of the THINKER project — THINKER-NEXT — is aiming to settle any lingering concerns that patients and centers might have about using kidneys from hepatitis C (HCV)-infected donors and transplanting them into HCV-negative recipients in need of a kidney transplant. Armed with an $8 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MedPage Today

Some Kidney Transplant Patients Respond to Fourth COVID Vax Dose

A fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine boosted antibodies among half of kidney transplant recipients with suboptimal immune responses after three doses, a French case series found. Among 92 patients with low anti-spike IgG titers (below 143 binding antibody units/mL) 1 month after the third dose, 50% reached the 143...
PUBLIC HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Intravenous alteplase before endovascular treatment does not improve acute ischemic stroke outcomes

1. Patients receiving intravenous alteplase before endovascular treatment had similar disability outcomes of symptomatic intracerebral hemorrhage post-stroke compared to patients not receiving alteplase. 2. The incidence of symptomatic intracerebral hemorrhage post-stroke is similar between patients receiving intravenous alteplase before endovascular treatment and patients not receiving alteplase. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Gout treatment offers little benefit against severe COVID-19, study finds

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A medication normally used to treat gout does not offer much benefit to patients with severe COVID-19, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with colchicine, which is available by prescription only in the United States and is sold under the brand names Colcrys and Mitigare, saw small reductions in their risk for death compared with those who only received "usual care," the researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pig heart recipient continues to recover from transplant

BALTIMORE — (AP) — The man who received the first pig heart transplant continued to recover Tuesday, four days after the experimental surgery. Since the transplant, David Bennett had been connected to a heart-lung machine to support his new heart. He was taken off the machine Tuesday, according to Deborah Kotz, a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
BALTIMORE, MD
docwirenews.com

Antibody Response to mRNA Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 with Chronic Kidney Disease, Hemodialysis, and after Kidney Transplantation

J Clin Med. 2021 Dec 28;11(1):148. doi: 10.3390/jcm11010148. Most trials on mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 did not include patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), hemodialysis (HD) patients, or kidney transplant recipients (KTR). However, those patients have a higher risk for a severe course of COVID-19 disease and mortality. Available literature has demonstrated a reduced efficacy of mRNA vaccines in HD patients and KTR, while data on CKD patients is scarce. Additionally, factors associated with non-response are poorly understood and not well characterized. We assessed antibody (AB) response (n = 582, 160 CKD patients, 206 patients on HD, 216 KTR) after the administration of two doses of a mRNA-vaccine with either BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273. AB measurements were carried out after a median of 91 days after first vaccinations, demonstrating non-response in 12.5% of CKD patients, 12.1% of HD patients, and 50% of KTR. AB titers were significantly higher in CKD patients than in HD patients or KTR. Factors associated with non-response were treated with rituximab in CKD patients, the use of calcineurin inhibitors in HD patients and older age, and the use of BNT162b2, mycophenolic acid, or glucocorticoids and lower hemoglobin levels in KTR. This study contributes to the understanding of the extent and conditions that predispose for non-response in patients with impaired kidney function.
SCIENCE
lincolnnewsnow.com

COVID-19 Can Cause Scarring of Kidneys: Study

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 patients are at risk for serious long-term kidney damage, according to the results of a new investigation. The damage appears to come from the virus' ability to directly infect the kidneys. And in some cases, the scarring and damage may last well beyond the COVID infection itself, German, Dutch and American researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparable anti-CMV responses of transplant donor and third-party CMV-specific T cells for treatment of CMV infection after allogeneic stem cell transplantation

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Adoptive transfer of cytomegalovirus (CMV)-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CMV-CTLs) from original transplant donors or third-party donors was effective for the treatment of CMV infection after allogenic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT), but the antiviral activity of CMV-CTL types has not been compared. To determine whether third-party CMV-CTLs provide comparable long-term antiviral efficacy to transplant donor CMV-CTLs, we first compared the antiviral abilities of transplant donors and third-party CMV-CTLs for treatment of CMV infection in two mouse models, compared the in vivo recovery of CMV-specific immunity, and analyzed the underlying mechanisms driving sustained antiviral immunity. The results showed that both donor and third-party CMV-CTLs effectively combated systemic CMV infection by reducing CMV pathology and tumor burden 28 days postinfusion. The in vivo recovery of CMV-specific immunity after CMV-CTL infusion was comparable in both groups. A detailed analysis of the source of recovered CMV-CTLs showed the proliferation and expansion of graft-derived endogenous CMV-CTLs in both groups. Our clinical study, which enrolled 31 patients who received third-party CMV-CTLs and 62Â matched pairs of individuals who received transplant donor CMV-CTLs for refractory CMV infection, further showed that adoptive therapy with donor or third-party CMV-CTLs had comparable clinical responses without significant therapy-related toxicity. We observed strong expansion of CD8+ tetramer+ T cells and proliferation of recipient endogenous CMV-CTLs after CMV-CTL infusion, which were associated with a reduced or cleared viral load. Our data confirmed that adoptive therapy with third-party or transplant donor CMV-CTLs triggered comparable antiviral responses to CMV infection that might be mediated by restoration of endogenous CMV-specific immunity.
CANCER
beverlypress.com

Transplant recipient to ride on Donate Life float

Tournament of Roses Association member and Cedars-Sinai transplant recipient Gerald Freeny will ride in his first Rose Parade this year as the medical center’s representative on the Donate Life float, which honors donors and recipients. In the early 1990s, Freeny, a law enforcement officer, determined something was wrong with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

