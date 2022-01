Mabel Virgene Hinkle was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2021 at the age of 95. She was living at Utz Terrace in Hanover at the time of her death. Virgene was born on February 24, 1926, at home in Huntington Township to Rachel A. Gochenour.

