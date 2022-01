HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets have shown improvement with three straight covers and there’s reason to believe they’ll keep this under the number. Sure, the Bills can wrap up the division with a win but either the Jets will hang in or the back door will be open. Zach Wilson was out with a knee injury when the Bills intercepted Mike White four times in a 45-17 romp in November but after starting out the season as a turnover machine, Wilson has gone four straight games without throwing an interception. The Bills barely covered 13 ½ points at home against the Panthers when a late fourth down stop cost Carolina bettors and lost at home with the hook when favored by 14 ½ points over the Falcons last week. If Wilson plays like he has recently, this will not be a three-score game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO