A win over Alabama in the national championship would mean the world to Georgia, defensive lineman Jordan Davis explained Saturday. Georgia has struggled against Alabama, suffering several heartbreaking losses over the last few years. The last time Georgia and Alabama faced off in the national title game was perhaps the most painful of them all: Georgia, the 2017 SEC champions, led 13-0 in the first quarter and later led 20-7 — only to blow the lead and watch Tua Tagovailoa lead Alabama to an overtime victory. But the Bulldogs have a chance to avenge each of their painful losses on Monday. A win over Alabama would finally bring a national championship to Athens for the first time since 1980.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO