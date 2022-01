The Log4Shell zero day vulnerability is truly one of the most significant security threats of the past decade and its effects will be felt far into 2022 and beyond. Imperva has observed over 102M exploitation attempts across thousands of sites protected by Imperva Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF). In the days following, the team at Imperva also responded to the additional Log4j-related vulnerabilities disclosed following the initial zero day publication, to ensure the best possible protection for our customers.

