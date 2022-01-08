Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 00:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Randolph FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Randolph. * WHEN...Until 515 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 307 AM EST, gauge reports indicate Mill Creek on the Tygart Valley River above bank full at 12.4 feet. It had crested, and was slowly falling. It will fall below its bank full stage of 11 feet around 5 am. Flooding is likely ongoing in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain fell Sunday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mill Creek and Huttonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO