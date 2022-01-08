ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-08 07:50:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief downpours and frequent lightning are also likely with this storm. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces County through 245 PM CST At 219 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, or near Corpus Christi, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Bay Area Medical Center, Waldron Field, Mustang Island State Park and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edgefield; Lexington; McCormick; Saluda Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, southeastern Lincoln, Burke, Richmond, Edgefield, southwestern Barnwell, west central Lexington, Aiken, southeastern Saluda and southeastern McCormick Counties through 800 PM EST At 714 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hamilton Branch State Park to near Riddleville. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Waynesboro, Batesburg-Leesville, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Savannah River Site, Martinez, Aiken Mall, Plant Vogtle, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, Harlem, Johnston and New Ellenton. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 38. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 12:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence Pockets of Light Freezing Drizzle and Sleet will Create Slick Travel Pockets of light freezing drizzle and sleet are expected through early this afternoon across the Saint Lawrence Valley, Champlain Valley and parts of central and northern Vermont. Untreated surfaces may become icy with areas of slick travel possible through early this afternoon. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Treutlen by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Dodge; Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Treutlen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Laurens, Emanuel, northern Dodge, Treutlen, Johnson and south central Jefferson Counties through 830 PM EST At 756 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near New Home to Dubois, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dublin, Swainsboro, Eastman, Soperton, Wrightsville, East Dublin, Twin City, Chester, Adrian, Dexter, Cadwell, Rentz, Garfield, Summertown, Nunez, Tarrytown, Kite, Spann, Plainfield and Covena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 00:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Randolph FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Randolph. * WHEN...Until 515 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 307 AM EST, gauge reports indicate Mill Creek on the Tygart Valley River above bank full at 12.4 feet. It had crested, and was slowly falling. It will fall below its bank full stage of 11 feet around 5 am. Flooding is likely ongoing in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain fell Sunday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mill Creek and Huttonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sumter County through 815 PM EST At 749 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Dumas, or near Preston, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Americus, Plains, Leslie, De Soto, Desoto, Cobb, Sumter, Lamar, Croxton Crossroads, New Era, Huntington, Friendship, Maddox and Methvins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Jenkins; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH, JENKINS AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 807 PM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Waynesboro to 6 miles north of Midville to 8 miles south of Wadley, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Millen, Butts, Portal, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Perkins, Emmalane and Martin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Laurens, Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Emanuel; Laurens; Montgomery; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Laurens, Emanuel, Toombs, east central Dodge, Treutlen, northern Wheeler and Montgomery Counties through 900 PM EST At 833 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Garfield to near Cedar Grove, and moving east at 85 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Swainsboro, Lyons, Soperton, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Twin City, Glenwood, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Alston, Nunez, Tarrytown, Ohoopee, New Branch and Lothair. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Burke, southeastern Richmond, Barnwell, northwestern Bamberg, Aiken and northwestern Orangeburg Counties through 845 PM EST At 758 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Aiken Municipal Airport to near Gough. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aiken, Waynesboro, Barnwell, Savannah River Site, Aiken Mall, Plant Vogtle, Williston, Blackville, New Ellenton, Jackson, Sardis, Citizens Park, Augusta Regional Airport, Barnwell State Park, Alexander, Burke County Airport, USC Aiken, Aiken Municipal Airport, McBean and Gloverville. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 17 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Lexington; Northwestern Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Burke, southern Calhoun, southwestern Clarendon, Barnwell, Bamberg, southeastern Lexington and Orangeburg Counties through 945 PM EST At 843 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Gaston to near Sardis. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Brookdale, Williston, Blackville, St. Matthews, Holly Hill, Branchville, Summerton, Sardis, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Orangeburg County Airport, Barnwell State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Claflin College and South Carolina State University. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 136 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Irwin, Tift, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Irwin; Tift; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Irwin, Turner, northern Tift, Ben Hill and northern Worth Counties through 1000 PM EST At 853 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochelle to 9 miles northwest of Sylvester. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fitzgerald, Ashburn, Ocilla, Mystic, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Rebecca, Amboy, Osierfield, Harding, Waterloo, Pinetta, Inaha, Ashton, Irwinville, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Irwinville Airport and Shingler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Southeastern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex Moderate to heavy snow will impact portions of northern New York and northwestern Vermont through 1000 PM EST At 912 PM EST, a band of moderate to heavy snow was reported along a line extending from near Georgia, Vermont to 6 miles west of Adirondack Regional Airport in New York. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, and visibility less than a mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low visibility may pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, South Burlington, Burlington, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Willsboro, Morrisville, Westport, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Keene, Piercefield and Wawbeek. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 74 and 117. Interstate 91 between mile markers 154 and 157.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Baldwin, Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Washington, Taliaferro and Wilkes Counties through 715 PM EST At 640 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Tignall to Underwood, and moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Sandersville, Washington, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Davisboro, Tennille, Tignall, Harrison, Oconee, Norwood, Mitchell, Sharon, Camak, Deepstep, Riddleville, Edge Hill and Edgehill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lee, central Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter and southeastern Richland Counties through 945 PM EST At 859 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sumter County Airport to near St. Matthews. Movement was east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Shaw Air Base, St. Matthews, Summerton, Alcolu, Oakland, Woods Bay State Park, Elliott, Mulberry, Sumter County Airport, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville and Cane Savannah. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 111 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central and northeast Vermont and Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Counties through 845 PM CST At 757 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Riverview to 5 miles north of Roeville to Floridatown. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Crestview, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker, Shalimar, Jay, Laurel Hill, Cinco Bayou, Pollard, Point Baker, Pea Ridge, Roeville and Floridatown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Monday, and the morning commute on Tuesday.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burke; Richmond Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Burke, southeastern Richmond, Barnwell, northwestern Bamberg, Aiken and northwestern Orangeburg Counties through 845 PM EST At 758 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Aiken Municipal Airport to near Gough. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aiken, Waynesboro, Barnwell, Savannah River Site, Aiken Mall, Plant Vogtle, Williston, Blackville, New Ellenton, Jackson, Sardis, Citizens Park, Augusta Regional Airport, Barnwell State Park, Alexander, Burke County Airport, USC Aiken, Aiken Municipal Airport, McBean and Gloverville. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 17 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, GA

