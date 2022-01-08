ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

New Jersey identifies food deserts, Camden tops list

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hcso5_0dgQ3rN100

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey's Economic Development Authority has identified and ranked food deserts in the state, with Camden and Atlantic City on top of the list, after a comprehensive study. The next step is figuring out how to solve the problem.

"We have close to a quarter of a billion dollars in resources to deploy throughout the state within these food desert communities to try to make a meaningful and long lasting impact," said NJ EDA Vice President of Economic Security Tara Colton.

Healthy food and money are abundant resources in New Jersey, so why are people going to bed hungry? There's no excuse for that, said Colton. She said the EDA's goal is to come up with a plan to utilize the $240 million in available funding to figure out solutions.

More New Jersey residents than ever are getting federal assistance with SNAP benefits to buy food, according to Colton, but they don’t have many options for actually spending it, especially when it comes to grocery delivery services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubLt9_0dgQ3rN100
New Jersey officials identified and ranked the state's food deserts. Camden and Atlantic City top the list. Photo credit New Jersey Economic Development Authority

"One of the things that we envision in supporting with these funds would be to help bring more New Jersey food retailers online to accept SNAP," she said.

A tremendous amount of data was collected to define what makes a food desert, and it isn't a simple calculation of population and proximity to supermarkets. The key components are three As: availability, accessibility and affordability of healthy food.

Colton says they are open to more interpretations to define a food desert though, and public input is encouraged about that as well as ideas for solutions. There are two online information sessions scheduled for next week. More information is available at the EDA's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, NJ
Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
Atlantic City, NJ
Food & Drinks
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Healthy Food#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Kyw Newsradio#Nj Eda#Economic Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy