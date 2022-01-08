ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge

healththoroughfare.com

Doctor Says Current COVID Surge in the US Is Unprecedented

A lot of people were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic was approaching its end, that 2022 would bring its end, that the Omicron variant would be significantly less dangerous than previous strains, and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is there once again to shatter our dreams. There’s no sign...
kurv.com

Surge In COVID Case Keeping Weslaco ISD Closed For Extra Week

The rapid spread of the coronavirus will keep Weslaco students out of school for another week. A surge in COVID cases is prompting the Weslaco ISD to extend its winter break. The district announced Sunday campuses will stay closed through this Friday with classes to resume next Monday, January 10th.
FOX8 News

‘It’s spiked really quickly’; Triad doctors struggle to keep up with latest surge in COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health doctors and nurses are feeling the strain of yet another wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations.  “Last week is in no comparison to this week,” said Sabrina Newsome, the nursing director for Moses Cone Hospital’s Emergency Department.  There are currently 175 COVID-19 patients receiving care in the health system. One week […]
Greenfield Daily Reporter

COVID testing struggles to keep up with demand

HANCOCK COUNTY — As COVID-19’s latest quickly spreading variant renews an importance on testing for the virus, supply struggles to keep up with demand. Recent traveling and gathering for holidays have only exacerbated that challenge. Hancock County has several locations to get tested for free, but getting an appointment can mean waiting a week or more. While at-home tests fly off shelves, the federal government continues with a plan to give out more than half a billion kits, although it will be several more weeks before they’re available.
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
WTAJ

WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a “tsunami.” However, the number of weekly recorded […]
Healthline

Experts Say There Could Be a Quick End to the COVID-19 Omicron Surge

The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
The Independent

More dangerous variants could emerge from soaring Omicron cases, says WHO

The spread of Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of new and more dangerous variants, a World Health Organisation official has warned. “The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant,” WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood said on Tuesday.Since the highly-contagious variant was first detected in November, it has emerged in at least 128 countries.“Omicron is lethal, it can cause death ... Maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who is to say...
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
GV Wire

Mayo Clinic Fires 700 Workers For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

More than 700 Mayo Clinic employees throughout the U.S. are out of a job after failing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment, the nonprofit health organization said Wednesday. All Mayo Clinic employees were instructed to receive at least one dose of a vaccine by Monday,...
Axios

U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases in an effort to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, AP reports. Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the...
CBS Chicago

Essential Workers At Local Market In South Shore Keep Stepping Up Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Essential workers have helped us get through wave after wave of the pandemic, and now, they’re also being impacted by the Omicron surge. Sources within the Chicago Fire Department told us they have as many as 300 members on the sick roll call from the virus right now. Thankfully, they tell us the sick calls are not impacting services. But what about other essential services? On Tuesday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited Local Market Foods, in the Jeffery Plaza shopping center in South Shore, with a look at how workers there have been coping. A total of 120 employees...
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
