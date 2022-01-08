Newsom activates National Guard to help with COVID-19 testing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that more than 200 members of the California National Guard were activated to provide auxiliary staffing for COVID-19 testing centers amid a surge in new cases.

Guard members were expected to be called up next week.

Guard members were to be deployed at 50 testing sites across the state, "providing interim clinical staff while permanent staff are hired, adding capacity for walk-ins, assisting with crowd control, and back-filling for staff absences," a news release from Newsom's office said. "All in an effort to conduct more tests for more Californians."

Sites to be supported by California Guard members include Bell (6250 Pine Avenue), L.A. (3600 Crenshaw Boulevard), Pacoima (10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard), Paramount (14400 Paramount Boulevard), Pasadena (1595 North Lake Avenue), Santa Monica (2600 Ocean Park Boulevard), South El Monte (10408 Vacco Street), Sylmar (13100 Hubbard Street), and Van Nuys (5903 North Balboa Boulevard).

“California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsom said in a statement. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram