When the 219th state Legislature is sworn in at noon on Tuesday, New Jersey will have the most diverse Senate majority leadership team in its history. Democrats, who hold a majority in both houses, recently named Sen. Nicholas Scutari as Senate President; Sen. Teresa Ruiz as Senate majority leader; Sen. Sandra Cunningham as Senate President Pro Tempore; Sen. Paul Sarlo as deputy majority leader; Sen. Troy Singleton as deputy majority whip; and Sen. Nellie Pou will serve in the newly created position of Senate majority caucus chair.

