ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

wbtw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights. She’s already the highest-earning female contestant in...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Rage on Twitter About the Show's Future After Hearing the Latest News

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wagers $4000 on Daily Doubles

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, “I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#Trans Rights#Trans Woman#Racism#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Amy Schneider breaks another 'Jeopardy!' record, and the champion she beat had a sweet response

Even with Alex Trebek gone, one of the things about Jeopardy! that hasn't changed is the camaraderie among contestants. The latest example happened Dec. 24 when current champion Amy Schneider broke yet another record, and the woman she'd beaten congratulated her. Schneider burst through the previous winnings high from a female contestant — Larissa Kelly's $655,930 earned in regular play — with a cool $706,800.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Fires Back at Twitter Trolls With Funny Tweet

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has snapped back at transphobic Twitter trolls with a humorous, tongue-in-cheek post. The California-based engineering manager, who recently became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, ended 2021 on a 23-game winning streak, amassing $855,600 in winnings. However, despite this impressive feat, it hasn’t stopped some trolls from directing transphobic comments at her on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Jeopardy! Contestants Baffled By Question On Monday

It’s not often that you see a trio of Jeopardy! contestants unable to even venture a guess to a question, but that’s what happened on Monday. Monday night, Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle and returning champion Amy Schneider were all baffled by a music question. The category was “Musical...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

‘Jeopardy!’ champion robbed at gunpoint and harassed by transphobic trolls after historic winning streak

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy