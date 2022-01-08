ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Retired NYPD lieutenant: Manhattan DA is abusing his power

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Police union issues warning to officers regarding Manhattan DA’s office

NEW YORK — The Sergeants Benevolent Association is urging officers to be “hyper-vigilant” when dealing with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement sent out Friday. The warning comes after an arresting officer claims an assistant district attorney “intentionally omitted” details about a Manhattan shoplifting incident. SBA President Vincent Vallelong said the suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Manhattan DA defends low-level crime agenda amid criticism

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Saturday said keeping NYPD officers safe was a top priority for his office, a day after the department's top cop said she was "concerned" about Bragg's plans to dial back prosecution of non-violent crimes. A memo Bragg released last week...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Manhattan#Lieutenant#Fox News Network#Llc
arcamax.com

Manhattan DA will not bring charges for Cuomo nursing home scandal

NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney will not bring charges in connection with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, a lawyer for the embattled ex-gov said Monday. “I was contacted today by the head of the Elder...
MANHATTAN, NY
wabcradio.com

The New Manhattan DA appearing to be soft on crime

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Manhattan District attorney Alvin Bragg seems to be going soft on crime. The New York Post says Bragg won’t seek prison sentences, except with homicides and a handful of other cases, including domestic violence felonies, some sex crimes and public corruption. Bragg has ordered...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA to stop seeking prison sentences in slew of criminal cases

Who needs soft-on-crime judges when the district attorney doesn’t even want to lock up the bad guys?. Manhattan’s new DA has ordered his prosecutors to stop seeking prison sentences for hordes of criminals and to downgrade felony charges in cases including armed robberies and drug dealing, according to a set of progressive policies made public Tuesday.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Epstein assistant says trees were shipped to private island and describes financier’s ‘loving relationship’ with teen

The former executive assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, Cimberly Espinosa, testified that she booked massages for him as well as Ms Maxwell, and that sand and palm trees were shipped to his private island.When asked if “Jane”, an anonymous witness accusing Epstein of abuse, ever visited the office where she worked, Ms Espinosa said she did, and that “Jane” was “probably 18” years old.Ms Espinosa said she “thought it was a loving relationship” and that Jane’s mother told her that “Jane was Jeffrey’s goddaughter”. “Jane” has testified that she was 14 years old when she was first abused by Epstein....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
toofab.com

Fare-Dodger Killed Trying to Jump Turnstile at NY Subway

Police say the victim broke his neck "attempting to evade the fare" when he died. A 28-year-old man has been killed trying to jump a turnstile in a New York Subway station. Police say Christopher De La Cruz was attempting to dodge the $2.75 fare when he tumbled over the barrier and snapped his neck.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man killed after breaking his neck jumping over NYC subway ticket barrier

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who reportedly died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by a spokesperson for The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning. Reports suggested that De La Cruz had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day. The NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Notorious bank robber dies after 52 years on the run in double life where he became a golf pro and befriended oblivious FBI agent

A Boston man who died of cancer in May this year and was fondly remembered by his family and friends, was actually a fugitive on the run for over five decades after robbing a bank in 1969.Thomas Randele, 71, whose real name according to authorities was Ted Conrad, was a wanted fugitive in one of the biggest robberies in Cleveland’s history, reported the Associated Press.He lived in Boston for five decades under a new name that he created after moving there six months after the bank heist. Authorities said not even his wife of over 40 years and his daughter...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy