Wing chain sells dark meat amid shortages, price spikes

By The Journal Editorial Report
 1 day ago

WSAV News 3

COVID surge causes meat prices to rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The prices of meat have skyrocketed during the beginning of the year and the owner of Burbage Meats says that price increase is due in large part to COVID. Burbage Meats co-owner, Scott Hodges, says this increase in meat prices is due to the recent COVID surge. “Historically,” Hodges said. “January, […]
CBS News

Reports of price gouging amid shortages of COVID-19 tests

Americans are struggling to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, which are only getting pricier amid scarce supplies, soaring demand and reports of price gouging. The rush to get at-home test kits comes as people endure hours-long lines at testing facilities and as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads across the country. Some large employers, including Citigroup and Starbucks, are also requiring workers to get vaccinated against the disease or present a negative test.
kmaland.com

Meat Supply Chain Issues Explained

(KMAland) -- The meat supply chain gained the attention of the White House recently with the announcement of $1 billion to improve capacity for independent processors. But how did the supply chain get here? Lee Schulz, an associate professor and extension livestock economist from Iowa State University says the issue goes beyond the pandemic.
WEAR

How to save money on meat amid rising prices

The price of meat has been rising over the past year and half. The USDA reports the average retail price for a boneless sirloin steak was under $9 per pound in November 2020. It increased to over $11 by the end of last year. The owner of the Butcher Shoppe,...
newsdakota.com

Industry Reacts to Meat Supply Chain Action Report

(NAFB) – Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed...
The Independent

Farm filmed dumping thousands of chickens killed in bird flu outbreak in open-air skips

Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...
Telegraph

Veganuary at risk as brands battle supply chain shortages

When Brooke Williams visited his local Greggs store in the middle of November, he was disappointed to see it had run out of vegan sausage rolls. Days later, and undeterred, Cardiff-based Williams tried again at a different store - and again, and again. “How is the nationwide shortage of Greggs’...
The Guardian

Lateral flow test shortage is a supply chain disaster

I spent an hour on Wednesday driving around trying to get hold of lateral flow tests for myself and my husband as we only have four left (Covid test shortages threaten New Year’s Eve celebrations in England, 28 December). I tried the online service – nothing. I tried five pharmacies in the villages and small towns near me – nothing.
bakingbusiness.com

Labor shortage tied to supply chain problems

The severe workforce challenges bakeries are facing are intertwined with ingredient supply chain issues. Worker shortages affect suppliers’ ability to produce products and exacerbate issues of transporting supplies to bakeries in a timely manner. Not to mention the havoc it’s caused for bakeries trying to maintain the workforce they need.
Business Insider

Uranium and oil prices have spiked as Kazakhstan's political upheaval spurs fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions

Prices of uranium and crude oil have spiked as social unrest in Kazakhstan has created fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions. The central Asian country is the world's largest supplier of uranium, accounting for about 40% of global output. Prices of the nuclear fuel jumped about 8% on Wednesday, according to commodity pricing agency S&P Platts.
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.

