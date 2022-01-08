Wing chain sells dark meat amid shortages, price spikes

SEVERAL American supermarkets are reporting incidents of “bare shelves” as fears grow over an imminent meat and egg shortage amid a surge in Omicron cases. Food chains have been one of the first to be disrupted by the new super strain as workers fall ill and productivity drops.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The prices of meat have skyrocketed during the beginning of the year and the owner of Burbage Meats says that price increase is due in large part to COVID. Burbage Meats co-owner, Scott Hodges, says this increase in meat prices is due to the recent COVID surge. “Historically,” Hodges said. “January, […]
Americans are struggling to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, which are only getting pricier amid scarce supplies, soaring demand and reports of price gouging. The rush to get at-home test kits comes as people endure hours-long lines at testing facilities and as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads across the country. Some large employers, including Citigroup and Starbucks, are also requiring workers to get vaccinated against the disease or present a negative test.
(KMAland) -- The meat supply chain gained the attention of the White House recently with the announcement of $1 billion to improve capacity for independent processors. But how did the supply chain get here? Lee Schulz, an associate professor and extension livestock economist from Iowa State University says the issue goes beyond the pandemic.
The price of meat has been rising over the past year and half. The USDA reports the average retail price for a boneless sirloin steak was under $9 per pound in November 2020. It increased to over $11 by the end of last year. The owner of the Butcher Shoppe,...
Chicken thighs are still rare on US menus, but they're slowly growing. Wingstop, Just Salad, and a few other chains are experimenting with selling dark meat. Chicken breast prices have doubled in the last year.
(NAFB) – Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed...
Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...
When Brooke Williams visited his local Greggs store in the middle of November, he was disappointed to see it had run out of vegan sausage rolls. Days later, and undeterred, Cardiff-based Williams tried again at a different store - and again, and again. “How is the nationwide shortage of Greggs’...
I spent an hour on Wednesday driving around trying to get hold of lateral flow tests for myself and my husband as we only have four left (Covid test shortages threaten New Year’s Eve celebrations in England, 28 December). I tried the online service – nothing. I tried five pharmacies in the villages and small towns near me – nothing.
The severe workforce challenges bakeries are facing are intertwined with ingredient supply chain issues. Worker shortages affect suppliers’ ability to produce products and exacerbate issues of transporting supplies to bakeries in a timely manner. Not to mention the havoc it’s caused for bakeries trying to maintain the workforce they need.
Prices of uranium and crude oil have spiked as social unrest in Kazakhstan has created fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions. The central Asian country is the world's largest supplier of uranium, accounting for about 40% of global output. Prices of the nuclear fuel jumped about 8% on Wednesday, according to commodity pricing agency S&P Platts.
Oil in 2021 posted its biggest annual rise since 2009 as the rapid Covid vaccine rollout stimulated the reopening of economies, boosting consumption, while oil output remained limited. The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate soared
Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season. Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported Sunday that...
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
