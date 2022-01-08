Wing chain sells dark meat amid shortages, price spikes

Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO