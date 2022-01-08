ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Original Blue Oyster Cult members to perform at Narrows Jan. 15

By Kristina Fontes, The Herald News
 1 day ago

Good morning, Fall River! Today is Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. We hope you're enjoying a nice stack of pancakes as you also tuck in to today's top stories.

This week's Sunday Read is about Blue Oyster Cult. No, really! Because guess what? Some of the original band members are coming to perform at the Narrows Center for the Arts. Joe Bouchard will be joining his brother, Albert Bouchard, for his one-off show at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River on Saturday, Jan. 15.

How much snow was there?

The National Weather Service is tracking the amount of snow that fell across Massachusetts Friday. See how much snow fell around Southeastern Massachusetts, right here.

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com. Have a great rest of the weekend, everyone.

