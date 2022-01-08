ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Brookland Beat meeting Jan. 18 to highlight service of resident representatives

By Citizen Staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292OC9_0dgPzyWA00
Brookland District Supervisor Dan Schmitt

Brookland District Supervisor Dan Schmitt will host a virtual Brookland Beat meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18 to highlight the work of district residents who serve on Henrico County boards and commissions.

The meeting, which will begin at 6:45 p.m. on the WebEx video meeting platform, will explain how the residents’ contributions enhance the county’s programs, services and quality of life.

To participate by phone, residents may call 1-415-655-0002 and enter the access code 2306 908 3279.

For details, visit the Brookland District supervisor page or call (804) 501-4208.

Henrico Citizen

