CVUSD hosts vaccine clinics before classes resume Monday

By Marian Bouchot
 1 day ago
Coachella Valley Unified School District is getting ready for its students to return to school on Monday, Jan. 10.

In an effort to be proactive and fight the rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the district is hosting a couple of vaccine clinics on Saturday.

One of the clinics will be at the district's office in Thermal off of Church Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register for an appointment, click here .

The other vaccine clinic will be at Bobby Duke Middle School from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. To register for an appointment, click here .

Anyone 5 years and older is eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccine is free and no insurance is necessary.

The vaccines available at both clinics will be the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds. Also, the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older for first and second dose or a booster for those 16 years and older.

