The final month of Oklahoma football’s 2021 season may be looked back upon as one of the worst in the history of the program. On the field, they had national championship hopes crumble in the last three games of the season. Off the field they saw a mass exodus catalyzed by the departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley, resulting in the transfers of Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner, and, at the least, the entry into the transfer portal by Caleb Williams and Mario Williams.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO