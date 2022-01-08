ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloud Cover, South Winds Offer Relief For Central Oklahoma Before Cold Front Arrives

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of central Oklahoma is getting a break from the chilly weather thanks to some cloud cover and gusty winds....

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tuesday Could Be Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years As Potentially Record Cold Temperatures Arrive

BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling. This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday. (WBZ-TV graphic) Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens....
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Icy Mix Will Be Followed By Deep Freeze As Arctic Air Mass, Coldest Temps Of Season Arrive

A new round of freezing rain accompanying a cold front will be followed by the arrival of an arctic air mass that will result in a plunge in temperatures. There have been reports of hazardous travel in areas that precipitation falls and temperatures remain below freezing on Sunday morning, Jan. 9, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Sunday in areas north of New York City and Long Island, not including eastern Connecticut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
NBC Washington

3 School Systems Close Monday as Cold Rain, Chill Grip DC Area

A cold rain is falling in parts of the D.C. area Sunday afternoon, following the chance of light patchy freezing rain. Temperatures were just below the freezing mark in many spots in the morning, so any precipitation that fell was expected to freeze on contact, creating a light icy glaze.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Wet roads in D.C. region likely to refreeze overnight

Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oklahoma#Cloud Cover#Southwestern
Syracuse.com

Forecast worsens for Central NY: Up to 2 feet of snow for some, snow and ice for rest

Syracuse, N.Y. — The winter weather forecast for Central New York has worsened with up to 2 feet of lake effect snow in some areas and snow and ice in other areas. The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued updated winter weather advisories and a lake effect snow warning. They call for more snow and ice and instead of ending today are extended through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
fox35orlando.com

Cold front moves across Florida Monday; temps dip into 60s on Tuesday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - We have a warm end to the weekend. Sunday highs will be in the low-80s across Central Florida. These temperatures are more than 10 degrees above seasonal. The heat is here to stay on Monday before a cold front sweeps across the Florida peninsula, ushering in much cooler air on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
KVUE

Warming trend for the workweek in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Behind Sunday's cold front, we'll kick off the workweek with temperatures in the 30s & 40s for your Monday morning commute. Below-average afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s are expected for Monday and Tuesday, but they'll gradually warm up throughout the workweek. We could be tracking temperatures in the 70s by Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localsyr.com

ALERT: Bitter cold with dangerous wind chills on the way to Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Wind Chill advisories and warnings have been issued for much of Central New York from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for most. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Onondaga, Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Tompkins and Chenango counties late Monday night through Tuesday morning, while a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Oneida, Lewis, and Jefferson counties for about the same time frame.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Region Braces For Dangerous Cold, Low Wind Chills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday. The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record. On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds hovering over Southern Arizona and rain chances increasing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Variable high cloudiness with temperatures hovering just above the seasonal average can be anticipated through early next week. Gusty easterly winds will develop on Monday. Otherwise, a low pressure system will bring an increased chance of rain and mountain snow during the middle of next week with slightly cooler temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Cold front arrives Monday

A cold front arrives Monday afternoon with a few showers. Highs Monday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, but struggle to get to 70 for the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Telegram

One more cold day before the milder air arrives

Ridging in the upper atmosphere looks to nose into the region midweek. What does this mean for us? Warmer temperatures. Both morning lows and daytime highs will be much warmer than what we've had in Northland recently. Highs on Tuesday hit the lower 20s with mid-20s expected both Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance of snow on Friday with a quick-moving clipper looking possible to pass by.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy