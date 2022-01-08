ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Visualising 150,000 UK coronavirus deaths

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article150,000 people in the UK have now died with Covid-19. It is a bleak,...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Mrs World: Beauty queen's US visa 'refused due to Syria link'

A UK beauty queen denied permission to fly to the US to compete in a global pageant says she believes her visa was refused because she was born in Syria. Leen Clive, 29, from Hessle, East Yorkshire, is due to represent the United Kingdom in the Mrs World final. The...
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
NewsBreak
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
The Independent

Why are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated.Why are some people still hesitant, and what is happening to further increase take up?-How many people have not been vaccinated?An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the UK have not had a first dose, and more than six million people are not double jabbed, according to figures from the UK’s health agencies.Almost nine million eligible adults have not yet had their booster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week.It is not true to say that every one of these adults...
The Independent

Human case of bird flu detected in UK

One person in the South West of England has confirmed bird flu, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.The risk to the wider public continues to be very low, the UKHSA said, but urged people not touch sick or dead birds.In a statement, the health protection body said: “Bird to human transmission of avian flu is very rare and has only occurred a small number of times in the UK previously.“The person acquired the infection from very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period...
BBC

Covid: Anti-vaccine 'mumbo jumbo' and 1.3 million people with long Covid

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. 1. Boris Johnson calls out anti-vaccine 'mumbo jumbo'. The prime minister has accused anti-vaccine campaigners of speaking "mumbo jumbo" in relation to Covid jabs. Boris Johnson...
healththoroughfare.com

China Imposes Quarantine Measures After Fruits Show Traces of the Coronavirus

There is not much evidence that people can get COVID after buying food and other products. But despite this, China imposed quarantine and closure of stores in some of its cities. The reason is that traces of the coronavirus were found on Vietnamese, Thai fruits from the Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces, according to scmp.com.
The Independent

Weekly Covid deaths revised up by 261 after coding error – ONS

The number of weekly registered coronavirus deaths in England and Wales has been revised upwards by more than 250 after a coding error, statisticians say.Some 261 deaths registered in the week to December 24 were mistakenly not recorded as having involved Covid-19, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.It takes the total number of registered deaths that week, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, to 852, up from 591.The ONS said an issue with its automated coding system meant the causes and contributory factors for some deaths were coded late.It means deaths involving coronavirus registered...
