Covid: Visualising 150,000 UK coronavirus deaths

One person in the South West of England has confirmed bird flu, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.The risk to the wider public continues to be very low, the UKHSA said, but urged people not touch sick or dead birds.In a statement, the health protection body said: “Bird to human transmission of avian flu is very rare and has only occurred a small number of times in the UK previously.“The person acquired the infection from very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period...
