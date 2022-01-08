Pfizer booster jab: This part of your body may swell

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the wait for Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots: Instead of six months after the second jab, recipients of the vaccine now only need to wait five before getting the supplemental shot. The revision comes as officials seek to stem the surge of Omicron cases. In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people. Today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country.” NBC News also reported that the CDC’s revised recommendations encourage children aged five to 11 who are “moderately or severely immunocompromised” to get a Pfizer booster 28 days following their second shot.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO