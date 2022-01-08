ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer booster jab: This part of your body may swell

By David STEIN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Covid progresses thoughout the world, how is the UK doing? Thanks to the vaccination coverage, 32 million boosters or third doses have been given so far. That brings 60% of the British population up to full vaccination status. At a time when the government is hammering home the need for...

Newton Kansan

More teens can get Pfizer boosters

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
HEALTH
WTAX

IDPH Adopts CDC call for Pfizer boosters

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to shorten the interval from 6 months to 5 months for when people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can get a booster dose. Only people who received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during their primary series can now receive an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) booster dose 5 months after their second shot. The booster interval remains the same for those who received the Moderna vaccine (6 months) or the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for their primary series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Boosters For Ages 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster for ages 12-15 in a news release shared on Monday (January 3). Additionally, the FDA has also shortened its initial timing of booster shots from six months after the initial series of shots to five months for the age group following recent research from Israel.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

CDC Now Allows Pfizer Booster Five Months After Second Jab

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the wait for Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots: Instead of six months after the second jab, recipients of the vaccine now only need to wait five before getting the supplemental shot. The revision comes as officials seek to stem the surge of Omicron cases. In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people. Today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country.” NBC News also reported that the CDC’s revised recommendations encourage children aged five to 11 who are “moderately or severely immunocompromised” to get a Pfizer booster 28 days following their second shot.
HEALTH
Eyewitness News

Pfizer booster could be approved for teens soon

CONNECTICUT, CT (WFSB) - As COVID cases continue to climb in the state, leaders are encouraging everyone to get the booster shot. Now, a new age range could soon be eligible to get a booster. Experts say we could see the booster approved for kids in that 12 to 15...
HEALTH
Pfizer
Health
FDA
Public Health
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyplanetdc.com

FDA approves Pfizer booster for children as young as 12

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use of the Pfizer booster for children as young as 12 years old on Monday. The extra shot was recommended for children 12-15 years old if enough time has passed since their second dose. Final approval for this shot for younger teens...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

‘COVID eye’: This rare side effect nearly made a 9-year-old boy blind

When infected by the coronavirus, the body reacts differently depending on every individual. Some are asymptomatic, others only get mild symptoms, but this boy got the short end of the stick and almost went blind after contracting the coronavirus. Severe infection. On 16 December, Angela Morey and her five children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

U.S. Advisers Debate Pfizer Boosters for Younger Teens

An influential government advisory panel is considering COVID-19 boosters for younger teens, as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra...
KIDS
The Independent

Body’s defences against common cold could help ward off Covid-19, study finds

Some of the body’s defences generated after an infection of the common cold could help to ward off the virus that causes Covid-19, researchers have said.A small study found that people with high levels of T cells – generated after infection with other coronaviruses such as the common cold – were less likely to catch Covid-19.But the authors stressed that vaccination was the best way a person could protect themselves against Covid-19.The new study, conducted by experts at Imperial College London set out to investigate why some people don’t get Covid-19, despite being in contact with the virus.Our study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

This common medication is recalled over cancer fears

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of a common medicine after lab tests indicated that 33 batches of it contained a possible carcinogen. The metformin tablets are routinely prescribed in the UK and are also sold in the US. The batches included the environmental pollutant N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is linked to cancer. According to the NHS:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

