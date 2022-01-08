ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How to Maintain Your Parrot's Nails (Dremel vs. Nail Clipper)

By Juliet Csaky
pethelpful.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliet has owned parrots for over 20 years. She currently has two cockatiels—Rascal and Coconut—who both have big personalities. So how do you know your bird's nails need to be trimmed?. Their nails are noticeably sharp. For example, if you have your bird on your shoulder, it...

pethelpful.com

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

What to Do If Your Parrot Has a Broken Blood Feather

Juliet has owned parrots for over 20 years. She currently has two cockatiels—Rascal and Coconut—who both have big personalities. How to Identify a Blood Feather (Pin Feather) When birds are growing new feathers, blood runs through the shaft of the feather. The shaft of the feather is like...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

England's New Hunting Law Allows the Killing of Wild Birds to Protect Game Birds

After the government amended guidelines on its general licenses, some wild birds can now be killed to safeguard game birds bred for shooting in England. To protect cattle, promote conservation, and preserve health and public safety, general shooting licenses grant broad authorization to shoot certain species of wild birds. According...
ANIMALS
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nails#Parrots#Nail File
Frontiersman

Antlerless moose hunts and transplanting Sitka Blacktail deer

Tomorrow is Christmas Day! You already have the tree decorated and even some presents wrapped and sitting under it. Your dinner’s main course is thawing in the refrigerator, and you’re looking forward to all the excitement of tomorrow’s gift exchange and dinner with friends and family. Stop and reflect on why we celebrate this day and thank God for the Gift of His only Son to us so He could reconcile our sinful ways with the Father.
ANIMALS
kanecountyconnects.com

Good Natured: Did Santa Bring You a Bird Feeder? Let The Party Begin!

If Santa brought you a birdfeeder this year, you might be breathing a sigh of relief right about now. They are, after all, pretty simple, right? No indecipherable owners manual; no desperate calls to Tech Support. Shoot, most don’t even need batteries. All you have to do is get...
ANIMALS
spiritofjefferson.com

OUTDOORS: Barred owls hoot a duet

A new year starts, I love to step outside at dusk and see the twigs of the bare trees etched against the greenish afterglow of sunset. I was about to call the dogs back into the house when I heard two barred owls hooting. We don’t hear barred owls too often.
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

NYS DEC Drops Step-By-Step Video On Properly Pooping in the Woods

We're pretty lucky. Nature lovers in Upstate New York are surrounded by thousands of acres of pristine beauty that can't be found anywhere else in the country. And whether you hunt in the Adirondacks, camp in the Berkshires, or hike in the Catskills, the NYS DEC wants you to know there's a proper way to "handle your business" when nature calls.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
CBS News

Giant bite photographed on huge 15-foot great white shark

Photographer Jalil Najafov took the photo of a lifetime while diving in Isla Guadalupe, Mexico: He spotted a gigantic great white female shark with a ring of teeth marks around her side, encompassing her entire chest. The shocking photo garnered significant attention on social media. "On rare occasions, during mating...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Little Christmas Miracle’: Dog Found Freezing In Metal Crate On Road To Recovery

ASKOV, Minn. (WCCO) — A rescue organization is calling a dog found in a St. Paul alleyway “a Christmas miracle.” Rosabella was locked in a metal crate during the coldest day of the year when a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer rescued her. Since then, she has gone through an amazing transformation. “The dogs that we predominately foster [are] medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, and you name it, it’s been through our house,” said Breanna Jensen. But this is the first time Breanna has seen a case like this one. “If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” said Breanna. A...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Louisiana Hunter Tags a 16-Point Buck While Hunting with Her Young Son

Taking a 6-year-old hunting for his first buck may seem like an early start in the sport for some folks, but not in the Menard family. Kendra Menard, a 34-year-old sonographer, started joining her dad on his hunts when she was three, and she hasn’t missed a hunting season since. She decided that her son Cooper, 6, was ready to take a deer with plenty of supervision and under the right circumstances.
PETS
Outdoor Life

Mark Drury Tags a Massive Late-Season Buck After Hunting Him for 4 Seasons

Mark Drury says the deer he called “Forked Buck” was everywhere, and yet nowhere. “This buck was unlike any other deer I’ve hunted,” says Drury, of Drury Outdoors fame. “Collectively 8 or 9 of us on our Drury team hunted him for years, and he was so very odd, so nocturnal, we dreaded the thought of even trying to figure him out and hunting him. We considered him impossible to kill, always doing something we simply couldn’t plan for his next move or set up to have a good chance to take him.”
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Horror After Dog Caught in Coyote Trap

Gary Tickner has described the situation as “living a nightmare,” after his beloved dog got caught in a coyote trap on one of their hiking trips. Tickner has 10 Great Pyrenees sheepdogs that he often hikes with. Olaf, his 5-year-old Great Pyrenees, recently stepped into a leghold trap during one of these hikes.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy