Philadelphia police seek to identify Christmas porch pirates who robbed condo mailroom

Mercedes, TX – The Hildago County Sheriff’s Office has helped a man find his missing Kangaroo. Deputies responded to a call for service regarding the kangaroo at the 12000 Block of Apache Drive, Mercedes, Texas, about 2 miles from the ranch it belongs to. HCSO Deputies and the owner of the kangaroo were able to recover the kangaroo without any incident. Details on how the kangaroo got loose are still being determined. No injuries or property damage has been reported.

MERCEDES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO