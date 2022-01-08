ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police searching for suspects in armed robbery

By Dinesh Patel
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5:30 am, three unknown black males entered the Ridge Gas...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest in an Armed Carjacking

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 6, 2021, in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast. At approximately 4:48 pm, the suspect and victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Burglary Suspect Sought by D.C. Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the 700 block of G Street, Northeast. At approximately 3:37 pm, the suspect...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Shore News Network

22 Year-Old Man Shot in the Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On January 8, 2022 at approximately 9:04 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Hoffman Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Arrest made in November Camden murder

Camden, N.J. – Detectives have made an arrest in the November 28, 2021 homicide of a Camden man, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. The U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force apprehended Lesure Funari, 23, of Burlington City at a Camden residence...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Four Shot, Two Dead in Baltimore on Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On January 9, 2022 several shootings and homicides were reported. At approximately 5:12 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Ulman Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival, offers located a 44-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 6:43 p.m. Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Philadelphia Police
Shore News Network

Off-duty deputy shot and killed by driver after jumping on car

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – On Saturday, at 2:18 pm, Fayetteville police officers responded to a reported shooting along Bingham Dr. near Shenandoah Dr. The preliminary investigation has revealed an adult male ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle. The driver of the vehicle shot the male subject and notified 911. The male subject was pronounced deceased on scene.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Shore News Network

Husband, ex-wife found dead in Rochelle Park home

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ – At approximately 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, Rochelle Park Police responded to 44 Schlosser Drive after receiving a 9-1-1 call that there were two unconscious individuals found in the residence. Responding officers located two deceased individuals, 43-year-old Marcos Gagnon and his ex-wife, 35-year-old Mandy Staples, on the second floor of the residence. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Shore News Network

Police help man find his missing Kangaroo

Mercedes, TX – The Hildago County Sheriff’s Office has helped a man find his missing Kangaroo. Deputies responded to a call for service regarding the kangaroo at the 12000 Block of Apache Drive, Mercedes, Texas, about 2 miles from the ranch it belongs to. HCSO Deputies and the owner of the kangaroo were able to recover the kangaroo without any incident. Details on how the kangaroo got loose are still being determined. No injuries or property damage has been reported.
MERCEDES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
Shore News Network

Watch as Police Officer rescues woman from burning car

PASCO COUNTY, FL – Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department rescued a woman from a burning car last week and have released the bodycam footage this week. “PSO deputies are never sure what each shift will bring. District 1 deputies found themselves on the Suncoast Parkway on the SR 52 overpass on Dec. 29 just after midnight, responding to a car crash. A driver was trapped inside a car on fire and partially over a guardrail. Deputies arrived before Pasco Fire Rescue and used three fire extinguishers to attempt to put out the fire, but the flames came back each time and got closer to the trapped driver,” the department said. “Deputies eventually bent the badly damaged driver’s side door down enough to pull the driver to safety.”
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

75K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy