Kevin ‘Pitbull’ Torres Mock Meet

By Chad Wesley Smith
Cover picture for the articleGet The Smartest Program for You, try JuggernautAI for 2 weeks FREE: https://www.juggernautai.app/. WE HAVE A PROBLEM WHEN WE TALK ABOUT PROGRAMMING AND PERIODIZATION. We talk about periodization, and various aspects of periodization, as if they’re mutually exclusive. Most …. The Greatest Squat Article Ever!....

