Middletown, NY

Beat those Winter Blues with a Hudson Valley Pub Crawl

By Robyn Taylor
 1 day ago
It’s January. Meh. The holidays are over, and now we have the rest of the winter to look forward to. Or for some of us, not to look forward to. Here comes the cold, the snow, the blustery days, and the cabin fever. What we really need is something fun to...

wrrv.com

Enjoy This Ultimate Zen Den for Just over $100 a Day

With room for 8 guests plus yourself, this amazing house set minutes from the Gunks offers your the perfect Zen weekend. It is referred to as the Empathic Soul House hosted by Jenny on Airbnb and it offers the most amazing getaway any time of year for the person, or people, looking to unplug. Complete with the breathtaking view of the Shawangunks ridge from almost every room, this house also offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large kitchen, a fireplace, a wood stove, a hot tub, a whirlpool bathtub, and even a meditation house.
Popular TV Show About Hudson Valley Ghosts is Not Even Filmed in New York

Looking closely at these two photos side by side it looks like this could be the same building, Right?. Did you ever see something on TV and think, "I know right where that is!" and then be way off? That is what happened to me when I started watching the CBS comedy Ghosts. The show is set in Ulster County and I thought I knew the building they were using for the mansion, but I guess I was mistaken. I hate being wrong.
Should the Hudson Valley Split Into Two Separate States? Some Supporters Say ‘Yes’

We've heard the same debate for a number of years about some within New York state pushing to secede from other parts of the state. In past years, those wanting change normally want to divide the state between a designated "upstate" zone, and a "downstate" Usually, "downstate' has been defined as anything in New York City and Long Island. Parts of the lower Hudson Valley in Westchester and Rockland normally, but not always, are included as part of "upstate".
Best Places to Get Spaghetti in the Hudson Valley

Today (Jan. 4) is National Spaghetti Day according to National Day Calendar. It got us thinking about what the best spots are in the Hudson Valley to get a good spaghetti dinner. Off the top of my head, some places that I have had great spaghetti at include Encore Restaurant...
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Italian Restaurant Now Up For Sale

A family with 100 years of hospitality tradition in the Hudson Valley is selling a beloved local landmark. Berardi Realty currently has an online listing for a 16,000-square foot Italian restaurant that's being offered for $2.5 million. The "investment opportunity" turns out to be one of the area's favorite places for small gatherings and celebrations.
New Sub Shop Arrives in Ulster County

A brand new sub shop has opened its doors in Ulster County, and it doesn't appear to be another chain restaurant. Kingston has a lot of great places to eat, and a new sub shop is the latest eatery to arrive in the area. According to a posting in the Ulster Eateries United Facebook Group, Paulie Boy Hero Shop has opened in the Kingston Plaza.
Hudson Valley Full Moon Schedule for 2022

If your resolution for 2022 was to get outside more, why not plan it out ahead of time?. With the start of a New Year several out of this world sources have shared their knowledge on when we can see every single Full Moon throughout 2022. Earlier this month Forbes released dates of when we can expect a full moon each month. Not only that, but they've also shared when we'll be getting Super Blood Moons and if there are any Total Lunar Eclipses scheduled (hint: there are).
Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Hudson Valley Gas Station

For the second time in two weeks, a winning lottery ticket was sold in Orange County. However, this winner was a little bigger than the third-prize ticket bought at the Quick Stop Express on December 27. What is pretty unusual though is that the locations where the winning tickets were sold are only a little over eight miles apart.
3 Hudson Valley Products to Boost Immune Support

More than ever, it seems that we are taking better care of ourselves. From self care practices, to seeking assistance for our mental health and being more active outside and or in the gym, we've been doing it. During the cooler months when we don't get as much Vitamin D...
This Hudson Valley Restaurant Served Me a Raw Burger, But Then…

I got a raw burger at a local fast-food restaurant last week, but what happened next was the real shocker. When you order a meal from any of the hundreds of drive-thrus in the Hudson Valley you usually know exactly what to expect. In my experience, the local fast-food restaurants are usually pretty consistent in quality but sometimes mistakes do happen.
How You Can Help Make a Hudson Valley Movie Possible

Here's a chance for you to be part of Hudson Valley history. A new movie is in the works, but it won't be able to be made without your help. The film, Seven Sentinels: Lighthouses of the Hudson River, plans to both celebrate the last seven lighthouses still standing on the Hudson River, and reveal the hidden histories of how they helped build this country. The Hudson River was the main artery of travel when the United States was growing into the nation it is today. For one, it helped build New York City (did you know that cement from Rosendale, in Ulster County, helped build the foundation for the Brooklyn Bridge? And guess how it was transported down to the city...). It also was one of the first avenues for steam boats, led to the creation of the Erie canal, and so much more. And while the river provided the road, the lighthouses kept the ships on their path and away from rocky shores. But there's a problem.
