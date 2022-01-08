ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Everest boys basketball wins at Wisconsin Rapids, snaps five-game losing skid

By Paul Lecker
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 64-53 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Friday night at Lincoln High School.

Rapids led 34-32 at halftime before the Evergreens dominated the second half, outscoring the Raiders 32-19 to pull away.

Marcus Hall had 22 points and Cohen Priebe added 11 for D.C. Everest, which is now 2-7 overall and 1-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. Everest hosts Merrill for a WVC game Tuesday.

Evergreens 64, Raiders 53

D.C. Everest 32 32 – 64

Wisconsin Rapids 34 19 – 53

D.C. EVEREST (64):

Conner McFarlane 4-5 0-0 9, Blake Nichols 3-8 1-2 8, Joey Rombalski 1-6 0-0 2, Cohen Priebe 4-10 0-0 11, Marcus Hall 8-19 4-4 22, Adam Brost 0-0 0-0 0, Wyatt Miles 1-5 0-0 3, Ben Prunuske 4-9 1-2 9, Arlin Sangster 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 25-63. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 8-25 (Priebe 3-8, Hall 2-6, Miles 1-5, McFarlane 1-2, Nichols 1-2, Rombalski 0-2). Rebounds: 37 (Prunuske 12). Record: 2-7, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (53): Statistics not reported. Record: 1-8, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WausauPilot

