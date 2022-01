I’d already quit fishing for the year. No more fishing after deer season starts. At least, that’s what I said until last weeks abnormally hot weather slowed the deer movement down. Nathan Hodgins had come up to visit, and we decided to try the bass since the deer weren’t doing much. But with what do you catch them during the warm winter weather? I tried spinnerbaits for a while and then put on a shallow running crankbait and caught one on the first cast. Then another and another.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO