National Championship: Where Alabama ranks in key stats

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
In an SEC Championship rematch, Georgia (14-1) takes on Alabama (14-1) for the national title on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Both teams dominated their semifinal matchups. Alabama routed Cincinnati 27-6 and Georgia took care of Michigan 34-11.

The two best teams in the nation are set to square off in the biggest game of the year as UGA seeks for redemption after a 41-24 loss in Atlanta a month ago.

Here’s how Alabama stacks up by the numbers:

Scoring Offense

Alabama ranks 3rd in the nation in scoring offense with Bryce Young and crew putting up an impressive 41.4 points per game.

Rushing offense

Alabama ranks 72nd in the nation in rushing offense at 158.5 yards per game on the ground.

Passing offense

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks 8th in the nation at 336 passing yards per game, led by quarterback Bryce Young.

Total offense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

In total yards, Alabama’s offense ranks 4th nationally at 494.6 yards per game.

First downs

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks 12 in first downs at 24.6 per game.

Penalties

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts after a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama currently averages 7.1 penalties per game, resulting in 67.7 yards given up. That’s 115th nationally.

Sacks allowed

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks No. 110, allowing 37 sacks this year and 2.64 sacks per game. Georgia did not register a sack against Bama in the SEC Championship Game.

Scoring defense

Alabama currently ranks 13th in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game.

Rushing defense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders (20) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks No. 2 in rush defense, giving up 82.4 yards per game on the ground.

Passing defense

Alabama, at 217.6 yards allowed per game through the air, ranks 49th in passing defense.

Total defense

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

At 6th in the nation, the Alabama defense is allowing 299.8 total yards of offense per game.

Sacks

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) pressures Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s pass rush has tallied 52 sacks through 14 games, ranking 3rd nationally.

‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’ National Championship episode is streaming now! J.C. is joined by former Georgia defensive greats Brandon Boykin and Rennie Curran to talk Georgia vs. Alabama for the title. Listen here:

