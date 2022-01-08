National Championship: Where Alabama ranks in key stats
In an SEC Championship rematch, Georgia (14-1) takes on Alabama (14-1) for the national title on Monday night in Indianapolis.
Both teams dominated their semifinal matchups. Alabama routed Cincinnati 27-6 and Georgia took care of Michigan 34-11.
The two best teams in the nation are set to square off in the biggest game of the year as UGA seeks for redemption after a 41-24 loss in Atlanta a month ago.
Here’s how Alabama stacks up by the numbers:
Scoring Offense
Alabama ranks 3rd in the nation in scoring offense with Bryce Young and crew putting up an impressive 41.4 points per game.
Rushing offense
Alabama ranks 72nd in the nation in rushing offense at 158.5 yards per game on the ground.
Passing offense
Alabama ranks 8th in the nation at 336 passing yards per game, led by quarterback Bryce Young.
Total offense
In total yards, Alabama’s offense ranks 4th nationally at 494.6 yards per game.
First downs
Alabama ranks 12 in first downs at 24.6 per game.
Penalties
Alabama currently averages 7.1 penalties per game, resulting in 67.7 yards given up. That’s 115th nationally.
Sacks allowed
Alabama ranks No. 110, allowing 37 sacks this year and 2.64 sacks per game. Georgia did not register a sack against Bama in the SEC Championship Game.
Scoring defense
Alabama currently ranks 13th in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game.
Rushing defense
Alabama ranks No. 2 in rush defense, giving up 82.4 yards per game on the ground.
Passing defense
Alabama, at 217.6 yards allowed per game through the air, ranks 49th in passing defense.
Total defense
At 6th in the nation, the Alabama defense is allowing 299.8 total yards of offense per game.
Sacks
Alabama’s pass rush has tallied 52 sacks through 14 games, ranking 3rd nationally.
