ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Man dies after being ejected from vehicle during roll-over crash in Randolph County

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIP6R_0dgPtuUK00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A man died Friday evening after being ejected from his vehicle during a roll-over crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 6:45 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a crash on Union City Pike, east of County Road 400 East in Winchester.

Danville 20-year-old charged with driving drunk, causing double fatal crash

Responders arrived to find 33-year-old Erik Madrid, of Union City, in a field access drive. He was pronounced dead at he scene.

The sheriff’s department said a preliminary investigation shows that Madrid was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on Union City Pike and went off the north side of the roadway as it exited a southern curve in the road. The vehicle continued southwest across a field access drive, which caused it flip and roll for several feet before coming to rest in a ditch.

Madrid had been ejected from the vehicle before it came to a rest, per the preliminary investigation.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Danville 20-year-old charged with driving drunk, causing double fatal crash

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 20-year-old man is under arrest after police said his drunk driving caused the deadly accident that claimed Bryce King and Abigail Scheibelhut’s lives in early December. King, an assistant football coach at Cascade High School in Clayton, was 23 years old. Scheibelhut was 26. Police said Noah Wells of Danville has […]
DANVILLE, IN
FOX59

Fishers PD stress driving carefully after 12-car pile-up

FISHERS, Ind. — Chief of Police for the Fishers Police Department Ed Gebhart tweeted early Saturday evening about a 12-car pile-up on 126th Street over I-69, resulting in the east lanes being shut down. Salt trucks and wreckers are on the scene. “Please use extra caution when driving this evening, as the roads are extremely […]
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Winchester, IN
Randolph County, IN
Sports
Union City, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
Randolph County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, IN
City
Union City, IN
County
Randolph County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Silver alert for missing woman has been canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled and police say Linda Riebe has been found safe. —————————————— INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing Fishers woman, 80-year-old Linda Riebe. Linda is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She drives a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 injured in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said that two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting on the city’s east side. Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue to a report of a person shot. Once on scene, they found a man and a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Union City Pike#Responders#Chevrolet Cobalt#Fox 59
FOX59

IMPD investigating deadly shooting on North Bolton Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said one person is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue Friday night. Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Indy’s east side. They found a victim that was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

Parents in Michigan school shooting lose bid to reduce bail

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing Friday, moving his case straight to a trial court, while a judge rejected a request by his parents to reduce their $500,000 bail and get them out of jail. Prosecutors vigorously opposed a lower bond for James and […]
DETROIT, MI
FOX59

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy