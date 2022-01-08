Man dies after being ejected from vehicle during roll-over crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A man died Friday evening after being ejected from his vehicle during a roll-over crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 6:45 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a crash on Union City Pike, east of County Road 400 East in Winchester.

Responders arrived to find 33-year-old Erik Madrid, of Union City, in a field access drive. He was pronounced dead at he scene.

The sheriff’s department said a preliminary investigation shows that Madrid was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on Union City Pike and went off the north side of the roadway as it exited a southern curve in the road. The vehicle continued southwest across a field access drive, which caused it flip and roll for several feet before coming to rest in a ditch.

Madrid had been ejected from the vehicle before it came to a rest, per the preliminary investigation.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

