Man dies after being ejected from vehicle during roll-over crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A man died Friday evening after being ejected from his vehicle during a roll-over crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 6:45 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a crash on Union City Pike, east of County Road 400 East in Winchester.Danville 20-year-old charged with driving drunk, causing double fatal crash
Responders arrived to find 33-year-old Erik Madrid, of Union City, in a field access drive. He was pronounced dead at he scene.
The sheriff’s department said a preliminary investigation shows that Madrid was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on Union City Pike and went off the north side of the roadway as it exited a southern curve in the road. The vehicle continued southwest across a field access drive, which caused it flip and roll for several feet before coming to rest in a ditch.
Madrid had been ejected from the vehicle before it came to a rest, per the preliminary investigation.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0