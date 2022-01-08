ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Plant Experts Live at Prairie Gardens 1-8-22

The News-Gazette
 1 day ago

Your browser does not support the audio element....

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Watters Garden Podcast: Planting Wildflowers

In this week’s Question and Answer segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center of Prescott discuss which when you should start to plant wildflowers, how to plant them, and watering techniques. They also discuss how often rosemary plants need to be watered. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Family Handyman

8 Best Garden Scooters for Easy Gardening

Kick off spring gardening with a new garden scooter. These mobile seats make plant- and turf-tending so much easier on your back and knees. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Experts
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
backpacker.com

Your Strangest Winter Camping Questions, Answered

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. How do I avoid condensation in my tent?. Some condensation is unavoidable in the winter, but you can mitigate it substantially by taking advantage...
SKIING
The News-Gazette

Asha Bernard/Voices | Smirking lambs, despondent shepherds, old memories

December is a little cooler than usual, even in Kerala, India. At least that was how it was, before all the development. When I say cooler, it is not nearly close to the winters of the northern realms. We did not need even a light sweater. It was not humid, not hot, just the right kind of coziness for us.
INDIA
Devils Lake Daily Journal

2022 Field to Fork webinar schedule set

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension again will host the Field to Fork “Wednesday Webinar” series starting in February 2022. Experts from across the region will provide information about growing, preserving and preparing specialty-crop fruits and vegetables safely in this seventh annual webinar series that has reached thousands of people. The...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy