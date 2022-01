Selena Gomez is turning 30 this year, and as she gets closer to her July 22 birthday, she expressed how “excited” she is for the upcoming milestone. “I love growing up,” the star told People in a recent interview about her role in the new Hotel Transylvania movie. “When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

