Iowa State

With strong December, Iowa clears $2 billion in sports betting handle in 2021

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa became the 10th state to clear $2 billion in sports betting handle for 2021, capping its first year of remote registration on a strong note with more...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Iowa Hawkeye#Mobile#Wagering
