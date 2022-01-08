Illinois sports betting operators ride parlay train to record $79 million revenue in November

On the first workday of 2022, a Mississippi lawmaker introduced a bill that would allow adult residents and visitors to place sports bets from their smartphones. The bill was one of eight measures introduced on Monday by Rep. Cedric Burnett, a 55-year-old Democrat who has served in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2016. While Mississippi was one of the first states to offer legal sports betting following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark May 2018 ruling that voided the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, the new law came with a “catch.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO