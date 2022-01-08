ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois sports betting operators ride parlay train to record $79 million revenue in November

cdcgamingreports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois sports betting operators feasted on the failed legs of parlays, collecting more than $44 million off those wagers while posting a record $79.3 million...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

cdcgamingreports.com

Ohio’s casinos and racinos set record with $2.3 billion in gambling revenue in 2021

Ohio’s casinos and racinos brought in $2.31 billion in gambling revenue in 2021, piling onto a yearly record already broken in November. Combined the casinos and racinos had $197 million in revenue in December, up from $133 million last year, according to reports Friday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. This is the money kept by the gambling houses, after paying out winnings, but before state taxes and fees.
OHIO STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Gaming analyst blasts taxes, politicians in briefing

On the day that Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel were approved to go live with online sports betting (OSB) in New York state, Global Market Advisors analyst Brendan Bussmann took aim at Albany. “We have an exceptional and I would say intolerable tax rate [51 percent],” he fumed, citing the lack of deductions for free-play offerings and other impediments to profitability.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Western Iowa casinos predicted to lose significant revenue from Nebraska competition

Nebraska’s plans to construct casinos along Iowa’s western border could lead to a significant loss in revenue for Iowa’s gaming industry. A recent socioeconomic analysis by the Spectrum Gaming Group predicts major losses in revenue for the state by 2025. The study anticipates casinos in Council Bluffs and Sioux City will face stiff competition from incoming casinos being constructed across the border in Omaha and South Sioux City.
NEBRASKA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Ad campaign pushes for a comprehensive gambling bill in Alabama

There will be a full push for a comprehensive gaming bill during the 2022 legislative session. The Alabama Track Owners Association — a partnership of owners of the four greyhound racing tracks, including the Poarch Creek Indians — [were] out with new ads on Wednesday that highlight the benefits of the bill and encourage voters to contact their state lawmakers.
ALABAMA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Economy propels Everi, AGS, according to analyst

Citing a plethora of positive economic indicators, B Riley analyst David Bain issued a favorable report on slot makers Everi and PlayAGS, which he described as “poised for strong [2022] share price gains.”. First and foremost among his reasons was a 35 percent increase in the North American slot-replacement...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

OPTX to provide technology platform to Three Rivers Casino Resort in Oregon

OPTX Wednesday announced it has reached an agreement with Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence, Oregon, to provide its suite of player development, slots, and artificial intelligence products. “The decision to go with OPTX was an easy one,” said Three Rivers Casino Resort Director of Gaming Rick Ray in a...
FLORENCE, OR
cdcgamingreports.com

New Jersey senate bill would send sports betting tax revenue directly to Atlantic City

Last week, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. touted a new bill introduced in the state Senate that would redirect a tax revenue stream from sports betting to city coffers. The 2018 New Jersey law that legalized sports betting — following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for any state to offer Las Vegas-style wagering — featured a 1.25% tax on gross betting revenue that went directly to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA). That money was designed for marketing and promotion of Atlantic City by the CRDA.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
cdcgamingreports.com

Tennessee collects $5.9M in sports gambling taxes after record November

A record-breaking month of revenue for sports gambling operators in Tennessee led to $5.9 million in taxes in November, according to data from the Tennessee Education Lottery and Sports Wagering Advisory Council acquired by PlayTenn. Eighty percent of the tax revenue from sports gambling goes to education, 15% goes to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Times Daily

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

Mississippi: Bill would allow mobile sports wagering

On the first workday of 2022, a Mississippi lawmaker introduced a bill that would allow adult residents and visitors to place sports bets from their smartphones. The bill was one of eight measures introduced on Monday by Rep. Cedric Burnett, a 55-year-old Democrat who has served in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2016. While Mississippi was one of the first states to offer legal sports betting following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark May 2018 ruling that voided the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, the new law came with a “catch.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
cdcgamingreports.com

Gambling boom in 2021 sets new record after pandemic slump

The gambling business boomed like never before in 2021 as droves of pandemic-weary tourists returned to the Las Vegas Strip and casinos across America, flush with pent-up savings. Nevada’s casinos are poised for their best year ever, state gaming officials said, with $12.3 billion in total winnings in the first...
cdcgamingreports.com

Louisiana casino revenue rises to $186 million in November

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge saw their winnings rise by 48.8% in November, topping the year-to-year revenue gains posted statewide. The gambling halls brought in $23.5 million in November, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $15.8 million in November 2020. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What It Costs To Retire in North Dakota

A 2019 report from the Federal Reserve found that nearly one in every four American adults have no retirement savings. During the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, that share has likely grown. Despite stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, millions of Americans have reduced retirement account contributions or stopped them entirely — […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

How the Smoking Rate in Kansas Compares to the Nation

Nearly half a million Americans annually die as a result of smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smoking. Smoking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the […]
KANSAS STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Maryland casinos had 2nd-best month ever

Maryland’s six casinos generated a combined $172.9 million in gaming revenue in December 2021, the second-best month for total gaming revenue. The total was 44.9% more than gaming revenue in December 2020. Casinos were still operating under COVID-19-related capacity restrictions a year earlier. The record for gaming revenue was...
MARYLAND STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Florida: Casino’s COVID-19 coverage claims tossed as ‘speculative’

A New York state judge had little patience Friday during oral arguments for a Florida casino’s COVID-19 coverage suit, dismissing it after telling the casino’s lawyer that the suit shouldn’t have been brought in the first place. Judge Melissa Anne Crane called some of the Magic City...

