ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

In the midst of Venezuela’s economic collapse, casinos—and the dollar—are king again

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe monkey entered the casino after midnight. It clung to the arm of a short man with a military haircut. The man stood and watched...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Is Venezuela's New Six-Barrelled Weapon System a Blast from the Past?

Earlier this year, Venezuela unveiled a new weapon system, Maisanta YZR also known as Ontos Venezuela that boasts six recoilless guns and sniper rifle scopes to target tanks on the battlefield. While details were largely missing back then, The Drive has broken down the vehicle from the information available so far and it is one assemblage of components that dates back to the Vietnam War.
MILITARY
Reuters

Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon'

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions. Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Opposition wins tense Venezuela vote in Chavez home region

Venezuela's opposition won a historic victory on Sunday in a tense gubernatorial election in a region ruled by the family of late president Hugo Chavez for more than two decades. "The opposition won and they (the ruling party) didn't like it, because they wish to continue with their hegemony and dynasty," said Nelson Leon, a 68-year-old music teacher who voted near Plaza Bolivar in the state capital of Barinas on Sunday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Venezuela#Economic Collapse#Caracas#French#Las Mercedes#American
cdcgamingreports.com

Chilean Association of Gaming Casinos names former government official as president

Mariana Soto, former chief of staff of the Chilean Ministry of Energy and the telecommunications company WOM, has been introduced as the new President of the Chilean Association of Gaming Casinos (ACCJ). Soto will replace the owner of casino company Marina del Sol Nicolás Imschenetzky, who stepped down on December 31, 2021.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Bet-at-home shutters Malta business after Austrian casino withdrawal

Bet-at-home has announced the winding up of its Malta business, after it ceased offering online casino in Austria in October. In October, Bet-at-home announced plans to stop offering online casino in Austria. That decision followed a ruling in an ongoing legal case in the country in which a number of players sought reimbursement for losses incurred with unlicensed operators. Casinos Austria is the only operator licensed to offer online casino in the country.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Argentina: Córdoba gaming bill approved, sent to Governor

A bill to legalise online gambling in the Argentine province of Córdoba has received parliamentary approval and been sent to the Governor to be signed into law. The bill, designed to eliminate illegal gambling, was first introduced back in December. It permits the use of casino games, sports betting and lotteries.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy