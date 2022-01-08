ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

New Jersey’s tax windfall from New York sports gamblers is about to fade

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey has found itself a lucrative new revenue stream since the opening of legal, regulated sportsbooks in mid-2018. According to numbers calculated by NJ Online Gambling,...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will New York go into lockdown?

The Omicron variant has arrived with a vengeance in New York, bringing back fears that the city and state may once again become one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic.New York City, home to one fifth of the state’s reported Omicron cases, has seen its rolling weekly Covid case average rise nearly 100 per cent over the past four weeks, with Covid hospitalisations up 21 per cent in that same time. State-wide, New York has seen record single-day case numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And the proportion of Omicron circulating within the state is almost certainly under-reported, according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
BRONX, NY
villages-news.com

A reader from New Jersey offers thoughts on The Villages

I’ve been reading this online newspaper for a year. The Villages must be one of the creepiest areas in the United States. Belongs in Florida. I’m patiently waiting for someone to be arrested for yelling at someone. No crime, just yelling. Victor Lowry. Hardwick N.J.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
my9nj.com

Snowfall totals for New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island

NEW YORK - Forecasted totals of snowfall for New York City were tracking on the higher end Friday from a fast moving winter storm that hit the region. The National Weather Service shared the following totals for NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Long Island. More snow was expected to fall. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect on Friday.
longisland.com

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James have announced that New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey filed

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James have announced that New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey filed a petition for certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court to continue their lawsuit against the federal government for its unlawful and unprecedented cap on the deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT. Today's petition asks the Supreme Court to review an October 2021 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that upheld the district court's rejection of the states' suit, which argues that the SALT cap was a politically motivated bid by the former federal administration to interfere with the policy choices of predominantly Democratic states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Gamblers#Nj Online Gambling#New Yorkers#Betrivers Lsb
cdcgamingreports.com

Florida: Casino’s COVID-19 coverage claims tossed as ‘speculative’

A New York state judge had little patience Friday during oral arguments for a Florida casino’s COVID-19 coverage suit, dismissing it after telling the casino’s lawyer that the suit shouldn’t have been brought in the first place. Judge Melissa Anne Crane called some of the Magic City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
105.7 The Hawk

Say What? 10 Crazy Beliefs About People from New Jersey

Do people seriously think everyone from New Jersey is like this?. Make sure you secure all of your personal belongings because these ridiculous New Jersey stereotypes are going to make you want to throw something out the window!. Take a deep breath as you scroll through the most ridiculous things...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mobile Sports Betting to Launch in New York Saturday

Nearly 9 months since it was formally approved by the New York State Legislature last April, mobile sports betting is set to officially launch in New York State. The State's Gaming Commission announced Thursday that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to begin operation. Those operators include Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive. They can commence operations Saturday January 8th at 9am.
HOBBIES
cdcgamingreports.com

Gambling boom in 2021 sets new record after pandemic slump

The gambling business boomed like never before in 2021 as droves of pandemic-weary tourists returned to the Las Vegas Strip and casinos across America, flush with pent-up savings. Nevada’s casinos are poised for their best year ever, state gaming officials said, with $12.3 billion in total winnings in the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy