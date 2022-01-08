New Jersey’s tax windfall from New York sports gamblers is about to fade

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James have announced that New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey filed a petition for certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court to continue their lawsuit against the federal government for its unlawful and unprecedented cap on the deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT. Today's petition asks the Supreme Court to review an October 2021 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that upheld the district court's rejection of the states' suit, which argues that the SALT cap was a politically motivated bid by the former federal administration to interfere with the policy choices of predominantly Democratic states.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO