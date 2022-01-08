ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Euphoria season 2 premiere spoilers: Rue and Jules’ reunion

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow night on HBO the Euphoria season 2 premiere is poised to air, and we hope that it’s every bit as spectacular as we hope. It’s been a long time coming to get to this point and we know that the story will likely hit the ground...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Hello Magazine

Will Danny John-Jules be in Death in Paradise season 11?

Death in Paradise fans were delighted to welcome Dwayne Myers back onto their screens for the show's Christmas special back in December 2021, but will Danny John-Jules be joining the show for the upcoming season 11 which kicks off on Friday? Find out here…. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Spoiler#Christmas#Hbo#Jules Cross
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season One Ratings

The FOX network could really use some successful new drama series but recent entries Our Kind of People and The Big Leap were hardly hits in the ratings. How will The Cleaning Lady perform? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A crime drama series, The...
TV SERIES
wlen.com

Take a look at Zendaya in the trailer for Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

HBO has unveiled the first official trailer for season 2 of Euphoria. Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett, and is joined by other familiar faces as she “must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction,” per a series synopsis. The return of the drama—which was...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book IV: Force tease hypes up big January 10 reveal

If you’re ready to see something more from the world of Power Book IV: Force, then be sure to pay attention come Monday, January 10. After all, signs point to there being a big reveal of sorts on that day!. In a new post on Instagram below, the show...
ENTERTAINMENT
WUSA

'Bachelor' Clayton Echard on His Emotional Journey and Crying Plenty of Tears This Season (Exclusive)

Clayton Echard is more than ready for Bachelor fans to watch his journey to love. The 28-year-old made his Bachelor Nation debut as a suitor on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. He sparked rumors of his casting as the next lead after E! published photos of a man that resembled him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show outside of a house in his native Missouri. ABC officially confirmed Echard as the next Bachelor at the end of Young's hometown dates.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The saga of Mark

Are you prepared for The Conners season 4 episode 10 on ABC next week? Isn’t it nice to have the series back on the air? There’s some good stuff coming up this month, but also some bad news for Mark. At the start of this upcoming episode, let’s...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Season 3 Premiere of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Left You With Questions About This Couple (SPOILERS)

Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star ahead. Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is officially here — and the premiere didn't waste any time dropping bombshells on viewers. Going into the inaugural episode of the season, we saw where many of the members of the 126 ended up after it was disbanded. By the end of the episode, the snowstorm that had hit Austin left many of them in precarious situations (that, of course, the episode didn't provide resolutions to just yet).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: About Brayden’s loyalty…

Season 2 episode 6 is set to air on Starz this weekend and as you prepare for that, why not have a chat about Brayden?. For most of the first season, this character existed mostly to be Tariq’s buddy and partner and CourseCorrect. It was shown that he was smart and resourceful, but he wasn’t as willing to go out on his own. In some ways, he was still getting his feet wet; there was no reason to rush anything along.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Biggest ‘Amazing Race’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years: Broken Rules, Alliances and More

Ready for their greatest adventures! The Amazing Race aired its first season in September 2001 — and has had its fair share of shocking moments in the decades since. The CBS game show follows teams of two as they race around the world completing various tasks and mental challenges in hopes of winning $1 million. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the reality series has earned 13 Primetime Emmy Awards (10 of which were in the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category). Ahead of the season 32 premiere in October 2020, the New Zealand native officially logged one million miles traveled throughout the series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Boss On Shocking Finale; Teases Possible New Season

SPOILER ALERT: This interview reveals major storylines from the finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. When Clyde Phillips met with Michael C. Hall about returning to the role of Dexter Morgan in what would become Dexter: New Blood, he already knew the serial killer’s life would end. Hall signed up without hesitation. Fans of the hit Showtime series Dexter, which ran eight seasons from 2006-2013, rejoined the former Miami Metro blood spatter analyst —now known by the alias Jim Lindsay—and have enthusiastically tuned in to watch his final adventure unfold. And though that journey has now come to an end with his shocking...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: The trouble ahead for Diana

As we look a little bit towards Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6, there are questions we could ask of a number of characters. So, for the sake of this article, let’s have a discussion all about Diana? There are a few things to get into here as we look more towards the future.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy