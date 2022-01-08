ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester 4-1 Watford: Player ratings as FA Cup holders reach fourth round

By Jude Summerfield
90min.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFA Cup holders Leicester secured their spot in the fourth round as they thumped Watford 4-1 at King Power Stadium. The hosts went ahead when Francisco Sierralta brought...

www.90min.com

The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe in FA Cup 2022

With a great closing of the match, Tottenham reacts, avoids surprises and ends up eliminating Morecambe at home, a team that competed very well in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 8:51 AM7 hours ago. Tottenham, to show their power. On the other hand, Antonio Conte stressed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

COVID-hit Man City ousts fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 in FA Cup

SWINDON, England (AP) — Manchester City easily coped without seven coronavirus-infected players in eliminating fourth-tier club Swindon 4-1 to open the third round of the FA Cup on Friday. City was still able to deploy a lineup packed with international players including the first three scorers — Bernardo Silva,...
SOCCER
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Swindon 1-4 Man City: Player ratings as Citizens stroll into fourth round

Manchester City booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory over a spirited Swindon Town on Friday evening. Pep Guardiola's aggressive obsession with cup competitions was clear from the start, with Cole Palmer the only academy player getting the nod in a lineup full of established international stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers to look at squad before asking for Everton game postponement

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will assess his squad before thinking about asking for Tuesday’s trip to Everton to be postponed after being reduced to eight senior outfield players for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Watford The Foxes have been hit by a raft of injuries, positive coronavirus tests and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups in recent weeks.All eight of those senior players started as Leicester began the defence of their trophy with a convincing 4-1 win over former manager Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets.Asked if the Premier League game against Everton, already rearranged once, could be in doubt, Rodgers said: “We need to go in and assess it and see where we are at in terms of players. We will take it from there.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Swindon 1-4 Man City: Premier League leaders into FA Cup fourth round despite Pep Guardiola's absence

Cole Palmer has been tipped to emulate Phil Foden after starring in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Swindon in the FA Cup. The 19-year-old started the game and scored as City, who were missing 20 players and staff - including manager Pep Guardiola and seven-first team players - due to Covid-19 - reached the FA Cup fourth-round with a comfortable victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Taylor Daily Press

Manchester City, with the main player De Bruyne and the substitute Lafia, qualifies easily to the fourth round of the FA Cup | Emirates Football Cup 2021/2022

Manchester City didn’t have much to say to Swindon Town in the third round of the FA Cup. Without his coach Pep Guardiola (Corona) and a string of key players, he simply put the Third Division aside with 1-4. Kevin De Bruyne played for just over half an hour and provided an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND RECAP: League One side Cambridge SHOCK struggling Newcastle, holders Leicester defeat Watford and Kidderminster knock Reading out

Leicester City play Watford in one of 10 FA Cup third-round ties kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Other top-flight sides in action include Newcastle United, at home to Cambridge United, while Brentford head to Port Vale and Brighton are at West Brom. Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester may ask Premier League to postpone Everton fixture for second time after Brendan Rodgers had just eight senior outfield players available for FA Cup victory over Watford

Brendan Rodgers hinted Leicester may ask for Tuesday’s Premier League clash at Everton to be rearranged for a second time after he was left with only eight senior outfield players for the FA Cup victory over Watford. The Foxes are without 17 members of their first-team squad due to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Dominic Hyam sends Coventry into FA Cup fourth round

Dominic Hyam fired Coventry to a 1-0 win over Wayne Rooney’s Derby in the third round of the FA Cup. The defender scored his first goal since May as the 1987 winners put themselves into the fourth-round draw with victory over their Championship rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE

