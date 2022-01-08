ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sleeping 5-year-old kidnapped in vehicle while mother in Mid-City restaurant getting food

By DREW BROACH
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5-year-old boy was kidnapped outside a Mid-City restaurant when two men stole the vehicle where he was sleeping while his mother picked up a...

www.nola.com

Comments / 5

Nola female
17h ago

Im happy the child was found unharmed, but with all the shootings, car thefts, car jacking and other B.S. that has going on, why would you leave your child alone in a car??? Just plain STUPID!!!!!

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Wwl
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy