Despite dozens of students and staff at home due to positive COVID-19 infections, most Marin schools were hanging tough in the first week back to classes after holiday break. “We’re not closing schools, even if we had one school with 20 teachers out,” Jim Hogeboom, superintendent of the San Rafael City Schools District, said Thursday. “Our No. 1 priority is to keep schools open.”

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO