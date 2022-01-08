ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Driver dies in Greensboro crash on West Wendover Avenue after hitting transmission tower

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkOX6_0dgPrRId00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A driver died on Saturday after a crash involving a transmission tower, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:42 a.m., a black Hyundai Sonata going east on West Wendover Avenue, east of South Holden Road, ran off of the road and hit a high-voltage transmission tower.

The driver was pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending positive identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

